Regtech in Insurance Market Growth, 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2027 Forecast Research Deloitte, ACTICO, IBM Corporation

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Regtech in Insurance Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Regtech in Insurance market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Regtech in Insurance market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Regtech in Insurance market.

The research report on the global Regtech in Insurance market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Regtech in Insurance market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Regtech in Insurance research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Regtech in Insurance market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Regtech in Insurance market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Regtech in Insurance market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Regtech in Insurance Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Regtech in Insurance market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Regtech in Insurance market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Regtech in Insurance Market Leading Players

Deloitte, ACTICO, IBM Corporation, Broadridge Financial Solutions, PWC, McAfee, London Stock Exchange Group, Thompson Reuters, Jumio, NICE Actimize, KPMG Global

Regtech in Insurance Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Regtech in Insurance market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Regtech in Insurance market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Regtech in Insurance Segmentation by Product

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Report

Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Other

Regtech in Insurance Segmentation by Application

Listed Company

Private Company

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Regtech in Insurance market?

How will the global Regtech in Insurance market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Regtech in Insurance market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Regtech in Insurance market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Regtech in Insurance market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Regtech in Insurance

1.1 Regtech in Insurance Market Overview

1.1.1 Regtech in Insurance Product Scope

1.1.2 Regtech in Insurance Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Regtech in Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Regtech in Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Regtech in Insurance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Regtech in Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Regtech in Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Risk and Compliance Management

2.5 Identity Management

2.6 Regulatory Report

2.7 Fraud Management

2.8 Regulatory Intelligence

2.9 Other 3 Regtech in Insurance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Regtech in Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Regtech in Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Listed Company

3.5 Private Company

3.6 Other 4 Regtech in Insurance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Regtech in Insurance as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Regtech in Insurance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Regtech in Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Regtech in Insurance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Regtech in Insurance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Deloitte

5.1.1 Deloitte Profile

5.1.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.1.3 Deloitte Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Deloitte Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

5.2 ACTICO

5.2.1 ACTICO Profile

5.2.2 ACTICO Main Business

5.2.3 ACTICO Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ACTICO Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ACTICO Recent Developments

5.3 IBM Corporation

5.5.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.3.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Corporation Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Corporation Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Broadridge Financial Solutions Recent Developments

5.4 Broadridge Financial Solutions

5.4.1 Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

5.4.2 Broadridge Financial Solutions Main Business

5.4.3 Broadridge Financial Solutions Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Broadridge Financial Solutions Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Broadridge Financial Solutions Recent Developments

5.5 PWC

5.5.1 PWC Profile

5.5.2 PWC Main Business

5.5.3 PWC Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PWC Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 PWC Recent Developments

5.6 McAfee

5.6.1 McAfee Profile

5.6.2 McAfee Main Business

5.6.3 McAfee Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 McAfee Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 McAfee Recent Developments

5.7 London Stock Exchange Group

5.7.1 London Stock Exchange Group Profile

5.7.2 London Stock Exchange Group Main Business

5.7.3 London Stock Exchange Group Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 London Stock Exchange Group Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 London Stock Exchange Group Recent Developments

5.8 Thompson Reuters

5.8.1 Thompson Reuters Profile

5.8.2 Thompson Reuters Main Business

5.8.3 Thompson Reuters Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Thompson Reuters Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Thompson Reuters Recent Developments

5.9 Jumio

5.9.1 Jumio Profile

5.9.2 Jumio Main Business

5.9.3 Jumio Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Jumio Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Jumio Recent Developments

5.10 NICE Actimize

5.10.1 NICE Actimize Profile

5.10.2 NICE Actimize Main Business

5.10.3 NICE Actimize Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NICE Actimize Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 NICE Actimize Recent Developments

5.11 KPMG Global

5.11.1 KPMG Global Profile

5.11.2 KPMG Global Main Business

5.11.3 KPMG Global Regtech in Insurance Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 KPMG Global Regtech in Insurance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 KPMG Global Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Regtech in Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Regtech in Insurance Market Dynamics

11.1 Regtech in Insurance Industry Trends

11.2 Regtech in Insurance Market Drivers

11.3 Regtech in Insurance Market Challenges

11.4 Regtech in Insurance Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

