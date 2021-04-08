Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US), Americold Logistics (US)

“

The report titled Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refrigerated Transport Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refrigerated Transport Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US), Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US), Americold Logistics (US), Preferred Freezer Services (US), Burris Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US), Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan), Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands), Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia), Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Air-blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Fish, Meat, & Seafood

Others



The Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refrigerated Transport Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refrigerated Transport Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refrigerated Transport Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air-blown Evaporators

1.2.3 Eutectic Devices

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Bakery & Confectionery

1.3.4 Dairy & Frozen Desserts

1.3.5 Fish, Meat, & Seafood

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Refrigerated Transport Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Refrigerated Transport Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Refrigerated Transport Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US)

12.1.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Overview

12.1.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (US) Recent Developments

12.2 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US)

12.2.1 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Overview

12.2.3 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Cloverleaf Cold Storage (US) Recent Developments

12.3 Americold Logistics (US)

12.3.1 Americold Logistics (US) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Americold Logistics (US) Overview

12.3.3 Americold Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Americold Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Americold Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Americold Logistics (US) Recent Developments

12.4 Preferred Freezer Services (US)

12.4.1 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Overview

12.4.3 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Preferred Freezer Services (US) Recent Developments

12.5 Burris Logistics (US)

12.5.1 Burris Logistics (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Burris Logistics (US) Overview

12.5.3 Burris Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Burris Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Burris Logistics (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Burris Logistics (US) Recent Developments

12.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US)

12.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Overview

12.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (US) Recent Developments

12.7 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan)

12.7.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Overview

12.7.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Japan) Recent Developments

12.8 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands)

12.8.1 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Overview

12.8.3 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Kloosterboer Group (Netherlands) Recent Developments

12.9 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia)

12.9.1 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Overview

12.9.3 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Swire Cold Storage Ltd (Australia) Recent Developments

12.10 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US)

12.10.1 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Overview

12.10.3 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Refrigerated Transport Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (US) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Distributors

13.5 Refrigerated Transport Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”