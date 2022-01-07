Refined Adipic Acid Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Invista, Solvay, Ascend

“

The report titled Global Refined Adipic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refined Adipic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refined Adipic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refined Adipic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refined Adipic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refined Adipic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refined Adipic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refined Adipic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refined Adipic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refined Adipic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refined Adipic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refined Adipic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili, Huafon, Shenma Industrial, Hualu Hengsheng, Liaoyang Sinopec, Hongye, Tianli

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Nylon 66

Polyurethanes

Others



The Refined Adipic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refined Adipic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refined Adipic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refined Adipic Acid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refined Adipic Acid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refined Adipic Acid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refined Adipic Acid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refined Adipic Acid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Refined Adipic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Refined Adipic Acid

1.2 Refined Adipic Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cyclohexane Oxidation

1.2.3 Cyclohexene Oxidation

1.2.4 Phenol Hydrogenation

1.3 Refined Adipic Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Nylon 66

1.3.3 Polyurethanes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Refined Adipic Acid Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Refined Adipic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Refined Adipic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Refined Adipic Acid Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Refined Adipic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Refined Adipic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Refined Adipic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Refined Adipic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Refined Adipic Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Refined Adipic Acid Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Refined Adipic Acid Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Refined Adipic Acid Production

3.4.1 North America Refined Adipic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Production

3.5.1 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Refined Adipic Acid Production

3.6.1 China Refined Adipic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Refined Adipic Acid Production

3.7.1 Japan Refined Adipic Acid Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Refined Adipic Acid Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Refined Adipic Acid Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Refined Adipic Acid Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Invista

7.1.1 Invista Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.1.2 Invista Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Invista Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Invista Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Invista Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Solvay Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ascend

7.3.1 Ascend Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ascend Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ascend Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ascend Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ascend Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Radici

7.5.1 Radici Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.5.2 Radici Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Radici Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Radici Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Radici Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Asahi Kasei

7.6.1 Asahi Kasei Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.6.2 Asahi Kasei Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Asahi Kasei Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Lanxess

7.7.1 Lanxess Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lanxess Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Lanxess Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Lanxess Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lanxess Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Haili

7.8.1 Haili Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.8.2 Haili Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Haili Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Haili Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Haili Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Huafon

7.9.1 Huafon Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.9.2 Huafon Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Huafon Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Huafon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Huafon Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shenma Industrial

7.10.1 Shenma Industrial Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shenma Industrial Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shenma Industrial Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shenma Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shenma Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hualu Hengsheng

7.11.1 Hualu Hengsheng Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hualu Hengsheng Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hualu Hengsheng Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hualu Hengsheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hualu Hengsheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Liaoyang Sinopec

7.12.1 Liaoyang Sinopec Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.12.2 Liaoyang Sinopec Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Liaoyang Sinopec Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Liaoyang Sinopec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Liaoyang Sinopec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hongye

7.13.1 Hongye Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hongye Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hongye Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hongye Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hongye Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Tianli

7.14.1 Tianli Refined Adipic Acid Corporation Information

7.14.2 Tianli Refined Adipic Acid Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Tianli Refined Adipic Acid Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Tianli Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Tianli Recent Developments/Updates

8 Refined Adipic Acid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Refined Adipic Acid Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Refined Adipic Acid

8.4 Refined Adipic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Refined Adipic Acid Distributors List

9.3 Refined Adipic Acid Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Refined Adipic Acid Industry Trends

10.2 Refined Adipic Acid Growth Drivers

10.3 Refined Adipic Acid Market Challenges

10.4 Refined Adipic Acid Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Refined Adipic Acid by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Refined Adipic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Refined Adipic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Refined Adipic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Refined Adipic Acid Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Refined Adipic Acid

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Refined Adipic Acid by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Refined Adipic Acid by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Refined Adipic Acid by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Refined Adipic Acid by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Refined Adipic Acid by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Refined Adipic Acid by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Refined Adipic Acid by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Refined Adipic Acid by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

