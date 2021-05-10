Red Yeast Rice Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2027 | Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech, Now Foods, Zenith Food Solutions

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Red Yeast Rice market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Red Yeast Rice market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Red Yeast Rice market.

The research report on the global Red Yeast Rice market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Red Yeast Rice market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Red Yeast Rice research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Red Yeast Rice market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Red Yeast Rice market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Red Yeast Rice market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Red Yeast Rice Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Red Yeast Rice market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Red Yeast Rice market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Red Yeast Rice Market Leading Players

Qingdao BNP BioScience, Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech, Now Foods, Zenith Food Solutions, Solgar, Weider Global Nutrition, BioScience Nutrition, …

Red Yeast Rice Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Red Yeast Rice market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Red Yeast Rice market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Red Yeast Rice Segmentation by Product



Powder Extract

Capsule & Tablet

Liquid

Red Yeast Rice Segmentation by Application

Functional Food

Herbal/Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Red Yeast Rice market?

How will the global Red Yeast Rice market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Red Yeast Rice market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Red Yeast Rice market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Red Yeast Rice market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Red Yeast Rice Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Red Yeast Rice Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder Extract

1.4.3 Capsule & Tablet

1.4.4 Liquid 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Functional Food

1.5.3 Herbal/Dietary Supplement

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Cosmetics

1.5.6 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Red Yeast Rice Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Red Yeast Rice Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Red Yeast Rice Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Red Yeast Rice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Red Yeast Rice Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Red Yeast Rice Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Red Yeast Rice Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Red Yeast Rice Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Red Yeast Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Red Yeast Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Red Yeast Rice Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Red Yeast Rice Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Red Yeast Rice Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Red Yeast Rice Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Red Yeast Rice Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Red Yeast Rice Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Red Yeast Rice Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Red Yeast Rice Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Red Yeast Rice Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Qingdao BNP BioScience

12.1.1 Qingdao BNP BioScience Corporation Information

12.1.2 Qingdao BNP BioScience Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Qingdao BNP BioScience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Qingdao BNP BioScience Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.1.5 Qingdao BNP BioScience Recent Development 12.2 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech

12.2.1 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.2.5 Zhejiang Sanhe Bio-Tech Recent Development 12.3 Now Foods

12.3.1 Now Foods Corporation Information

12.3.2 Now Foods Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Now Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Now Foods Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.3.5 Now Foods Recent Development 12.4 Zenith Food Solutions

12.4.1 Zenith Food Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zenith Food Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zenith Food Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zenith Food Solutions Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.4.5 Zenith Food Solutions Recent Development 12.5 Solgar

12.5.1 Solgar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Solgar Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Solgar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Solgar Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.5.5 Solgar Recent Development 12.6 Weider Global Nutrition

12.6.1 Weider Global Nutrition Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weider Global Nutrition Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Weider Global Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Weider Global Nutrition Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

12.6.5 Weider Global Nutrition Recent Development 12.7 BioScience Nutrition

12.7.1 BioScience Nutrition Corporation Information

12.7.2 BioScience Nutrition Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BioScience Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 BioScience Nutrition Red Yeast Rice Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

