Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Lifebio Group, Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Naturalin

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Red Yeast Rice Extract Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Red Yeast Rice Extract report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lifebio Group

Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Naturalin

Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd.

Herbo Nutra

Himrishi Herbal

Green Heaven

Nutra Green

Herbal creative

Organic Naturals

Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Xi’an NEO Biotech



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tablet

Powder

Capsule

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharma & Healthcare

Food & Feed Additives

Others



The Red Yeast Rice Extract Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Red Yeast Rice Extract market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tablet

1.2.3 Powder

1.2.4 Capsule

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.3 Food & Feed Additives

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production

2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Red Yeast Rice Extract by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Red Yeast Rice Extract in 2021

4.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Red Yeast Rice Extract Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lifebio Group

12.1.1 Lifebio Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lifebio Group Overview

12.1.3 Lifebio Group Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Lifebio Group Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Lifebio Group Recent Developments

12.2 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Xi’an Sgonek Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Naturalin

12.3.1 Naturalin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Naturalin Overview

12.3.3 Naturalin Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Naturalin Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Naturalin Recent Developments

12.4 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients Bioscience Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.5 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Xuancheng Quality Herb Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Herbo Nutra

12.6.1 Herbo Nutra Corporation Information

12.6.2 Herbo Nutra Overview

12.6.3 Herbo Nutra Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Herbo Nutra Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Herbo Nutra Recent Developments

12.7 Himrishi Herbal

12.7.1 Himrishi Herbal Corporation Information

12.7.2 Himrishi Herbal Overview

12.7.3 Himrishi Herbal Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Himrishi Herbal Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Himrishi Herbal Recent Developments

12.8 Green Heaven

12.8.1 Green Heaven Corporation Information

12.8.2 Green Heaven Overview

12.8.3 Green Heaven Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Green Heaven Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Green Heaven Recent Developments

12.9 Nutra Green

12.9.1 Nutra Green Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nutra Green Overview

12.9.3 Nutra Green Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Nutra Green Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Nutra Green Recent Developments

12.10 Herbal creative

12.10.1 Herbal creative Corporation Information

12.10.2 Herbal creative Overview

12.10.3 Herbal creative Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Herbal creative Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Herbal creative Recent Developments

12.11 Organic Naturals

12.11.1 Organic Naturals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Organic Naturals Overview

12.11.3 Organic Naturals Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Organic Naturals Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Organic Naturals Recent Developments

12.12 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd

12.12.1 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Wuhan Recedar Biotechnology Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.13 Xi’an NEO Biotech

12.13.1 Xi’an NEO Biotech Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xi’an NEO Biotech Overview

12.13.3 Xi’an NEO Biotech Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Xi’an NEO Biotech Red Yeast Rice Extract Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Xi’an NEO Biotech Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Red Yeast Rice Extract Production Mode & Process

13.4 Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Sales Channels

13.4.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Distributors

13.5 Red Yeast Rice Extract Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Red Yeast Rice Extract Industry Trends

14.2 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Drivers

14.3 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Challenges

14.4 Red Yeast Rice Extract Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Red Yeast Rice Extract Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

