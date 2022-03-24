Recylced Glass Fiber Market Growth 2022, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2028 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Nippon Electric Glass

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Recylced Glass Fiber Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recylced Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recylced Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Nippon Electric Glass

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Rivierasca

Neocomp

Befesa

Global Fiberglass Solutions

Agecko



Market Segmentation by Product:

Post Industrial Glass Fiber

Recycled GFRP Glass Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Municipal

Others



The Recylced Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recylced Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Recylced Glass Fiber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Post Industrial Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Recycled GFRP Glass Fiber

2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Construction

3.1.2 Municipal

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Recylced Glass Fiber Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Recylced Glass Fiber in 2021

4.2.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Recylced Glass Fiber Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recylced Glass Fiber Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Recylced Glass Fiber Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Recylced Glass Fiber Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recylced Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Recylced Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Recylced Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Owens Corning Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jushi Group Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Electric Glass

7.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Electric Glass Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.3.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

7.4 CPIC

7.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

7.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CPIC Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CPIC Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.4.5 CPIC Recent Development

7.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

7.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development

7.6 Binani-3B

7.6.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

7.6.2 Binani-3B Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Binani-3B Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Binani-3B Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.6.5 Binani-3B Recent Development

7.7 Johns Mansville

7.7.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Johns Mansville Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johns Mansville Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.7.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development

7.8 Nittobo

7.8.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nittobo Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nittobo Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.8.5 Nittobo Recent Development

7.9 Rivierasca

7.9.1 Rivierasca Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rivierasca Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rivierasca Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rivierasca Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.9.5 Rivierasca Recent Development

7.10 Neocomp

7.10.1 Neocomp Corporation Information

7.10.2 Neocomp Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Neocomp Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Neocomp Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.10.5 Neocomp Recent Development

7.11 Befesa

7.11.1 Befesa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Befesa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Befesa Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Befesa Recylced Glass Fiber Products Offered

7.11.5 Befesa Recent Development

7.12 Global Fiberglass Solutions

7.12.1 Global Fiberglass Solutions Corporation Information

7.12.2 Global Fiberglass Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Global Fiberglass Solutions Products Offered

7.12.5 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recent Development

7.13 Agecko

7.13.1 Agecko Corporation Information

7.13.2 Agecko Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Agecko Recylced Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Agecko Products Offered

7.13.5 Agecko Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Distributors

8.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Production Mode & Process

8.4 Recylced Glass Fiber Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Sales Channels

8.4.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Distributors

8.5 Recylced Glass Fiber Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

