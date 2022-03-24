Recylced Glass Fiber Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2028 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Nippon Electric Glass

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Recylced Glass Fiber Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recylced Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recylced Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Nippon Electric Glass

CPIC

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

Binani-3B

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Rivierasca

Neocomp

Befesa

Global Fiberglass Solutions

Agecko



Market Segmentation by Product:

Post Industrial Glass Fiber

Recycled GFRP Glass Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Municipal

Others



The Recylced Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recylced Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recylced Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recylced Glass Fiber

1.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Post Industrial Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Recycled GFRP Glass Fiber

1.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Municipal

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Recylced Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Recylced Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Recylced Glass Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Recylced Glass Fiber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Recylced Glass Fiber Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Production

3.4.1 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Production

3.5.1 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Recylced Glass Fiber Production

3.6.1 China Recylced Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Recylced Glass Fiber Production

3.7.1 Japan Recylced Glass Fiber Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Recylced Glass Fiber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Recylced Glass Fiber Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Owens Corning Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Jushi Group Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Electric Glass

7.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Electric Glass Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Electric Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CPIC

7.4.1 CPIC Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.4.2 CPIC Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CPIC Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CPIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CPIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

7.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Binani-3B

7.6.1 Binani-3B Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Binani-3B Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Binani-3B Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Binani-3B Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Binani-3B Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Johns Mansville

7.7.1 Johns Mansville Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johns Mansville Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Johns Mansville Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johns Mansville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Mansville Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nittobo

7.8.1 Nittobo Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nittobo Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nittobo Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nittobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nittobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rivierasca

7.9.1 Rivierasca Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rivierasca Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rivierasca Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rivierasca Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rivierasca Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Neocomp

7.10.1 Neocomp Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Neocomp Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Neocomp Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Neocomp Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Neocomp Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Befesa

7.11.1 Befesa Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Befesa Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Befesa Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Befesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Befesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Global Fiberglass Solutions

7.12.1 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Global Fiberglass Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Global Fiberglass Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Agecko

7.13.1 Agecko Recylced Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Agecko Recylced Glass Fiber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Agecko Recylced Glass Fiber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Agecko Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Agecko Recent Developments/Updates

8 Recylced Glass Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recylced Glass Fiber

8.4 Recylced Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Distributors List

9.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Recylced Glass Fiber Industry Trends

10.2 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Drivers

10.3 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Challenges

10.4 Recylced Glass Fiber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recylced Glass Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Recylced Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Recylced Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Recylced Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Recylced Glass Fiber Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Recylced Glass Fiber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Recylced Glass Fiber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Recylced Glass Fiber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Recylced Glass Fiber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Recylced Glass Fiber by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recylced Glass Fiber by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Recylced Glass Fiber by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Recylced Glass Fiber by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Recylced Glass Fiber by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recylced Glass Fiber by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Recylced Glass Fiber by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Recylced Glass Fiber by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”