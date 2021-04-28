Recycled Yarn Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027 | Martex Fiber, Unifi, Patagonia

“

The report titled Global Recycled Yarn Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled Yarn market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled Yarn market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled Yarn market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Martex Fiber, Unifi, Patagonia, Patrick Yarn Mill, Ecological Textiles, Hilaturas Ferre, Haksa Tekstil, Filatures Du Parc, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, APM INDUSTRIES, Pashupati Polytex, HYOSUNG, Nilit, LIBOLON, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials, Shandong Grand New Material Technology, Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre, Zhonglang Group, Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product: Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn



Market Segmentation by Application: Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other



The Recycled Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Recycled Yarn Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Recycled PET Yarn

1.2.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

1.2.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Carpet

1.3.3 Clothing

1.3.4 Car

1.3.5 Building

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Recycled Yarn Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Recycled Yarn Industry Trends

2.4.2 Recycled Yarn Market Drivers

2.4.3 Recycled Yarn Market Challenges

2.4.4 Recycled Yarn Market Restraints

3 Global Recycled Yarn Sales

3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Recycled Yarn Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Recycled Yarn Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Recycled Yarn Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Recycled Yarn Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled Yarn Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Recycled Yarn Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Recycled Yarn Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled Yarn Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Recycled Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Recycled Yarn Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Recycled Yarn Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Recycled Yarn Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Recycled Yarn Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Recycled Yarn Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Martex Fiber

12.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

12.1.2 Martex Fiber Overview

12.1.3 Martex Fiber Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Martex Fiber Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.1.5 Martex Fiber Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Martex Fiber Recent Developments

12.2 Unifi

12.2.1 Unifi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Unifi Overview

12.2.3 Unifi Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Unifi Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.2.5 Unifi Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Unifi Recent Developments

12.3 Patagonia

12.3.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.3.2 Patagonia Overview

12.3.3 Patagonia Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Patagonia Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.3.5 Patagonia Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Patagonia Recent Developments

12.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

12.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporation Information

12.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Overview

12.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Patrick Yarn Mill Recent Developments

12.5 Ecological Textiles

12.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ecological Textiles Overview

12.5.3 Ecological Textiles Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ecological Textiles Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.5.5 Ecological Textiles Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ecological Textiles Recent Developments

12.6 Hilaturas Ferre

12.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Overview

12.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hilaturas Ferre Recent Developments

12.7 Haksa Tekstil

12.7.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporation Information

12.7.2 Haksa Tekstil Overview

12.7.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Haksa Tekstil Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Haksa Tekstil Recent Developments

12.8 Filatures Du Parc

12.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Overview

12.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Filatures Du Parc Recent Developments

12.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

12.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Overview

12.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recent Developments

12.10 APM INDUSTRIES

12.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Overview

12.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled Yarn SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 APM INDUSTRIES Recent Developments

12.11 Pashupati Polytex

12.11.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pashupati Polytex Overview

12.11.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pashupati Polytex Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.11.5 Pashupati Polytex Recent Developments

12.12 HYOSUNG

12.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporation Information

12.12.2 HYOSUNG Overview

12.12.3 HYOSUNG Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 HYOSUNG Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.12.5 HYOSUNG Recent Developments

12.13 Nilit

12.13.1 Nilit Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nilit Overview

12.13.3 Nilit Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nilit Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.13.5 Nilit Recent Developments

12.14 LIBOLON

12.14.1 LIBOLON Corporation Information

12.14.2 LIBOLON Overview

12.14.3 LIBOLON Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LIBOLON Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.14.5 LIBOLON Recent Developments

12.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

12.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Overview

12.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recent Developments

12.16 Haili Group

12.16.1 Haili Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Haili Group Overview

12.16.3 Haili Group Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Haili Group Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.16.5 Haili Group Recent Developments

12.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

12.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporation Information

12.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Overview

12.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recent Developments

12.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

12.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

12.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Overview

12.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Developments

12.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

12.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Overview

12.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recent Developments

12.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

12.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Overview

12.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recent Developments

12.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

12.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporation Information

12.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Overview

12.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recent Developments

12.22 Zhonglang Group

12.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Zhonglang Group Overview

12.22.3 Zhonglang Group Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Zhonglang Group Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.22.5 Zhonglang Group Recent Developments

12.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

12.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

12.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Overview

12.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled Yarn Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled Yarn Products and Services

12.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Recycled Yarn Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Recycled Yarn Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Recycled Yarn Production Mode & Process

13.4 Recycled Yarn Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Recycled Yarn Sales Channels

13.4.2 Recycled Yarn Distributors

13.5 Recycled Yarn Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”