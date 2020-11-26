Recycled Yarn Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Martex Fiber, Unifi, Patagonia

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Recycled Yarn market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled Yarn market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled Yarn report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recycled Yarn Market Research Report: Martex Fiber, Unifi, Patagonia, Patrick Yarn Mill, Ecological Textiles, Hilaturas Ferre, Haksa Tekstil, Filatures Du Parc, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, APM INDUSTRIES, Pashupati Polytex, HYOSUNG, Nilit, LIBOLON, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Haili Group, Cixi Xingke chemical fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials, Shandong Grand New Material Technology, Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre, Zhonglang Group, Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Types: Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn



Applications: Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other



The Recycled Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled Yarn market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled Yarn industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled Yarn market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled Yarn market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled Yarn market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Recycled Yarn Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Recycled PET Yarn

1.4.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

1.4.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Carpet

1.5.3 Clothing

1.5.4 Car

1.5.5 Building

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Recycled Yarn, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Recycled Yarn Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Recycled Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Recycled Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Recycled Yarn Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Recycled Yarn Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Recycled Yarn Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Recycled Yarn Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled Yarn Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Recycled Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Recycled Yarn Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Recycled Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Recycled Yarn Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Recycled Yarn Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recycled Yarn Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Recycled Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Recycled Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Recycled Yarn Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Recycled Yarn Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Recycled Yarn Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Recycled Yarn Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Recycled Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Recycled Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Recycled Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Recycled Yarn Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Recycled Yarn Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Recycled Yarn Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Recycled Yarn Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Recycled Yarn Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Recycled Yarn Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Recycled Yarn Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Recycled Yarn Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Recycled Yarn Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Recycled Yarn Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Recycled Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Recycled Yarn Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Recycled Yarn Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Recycled Yarn Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Recycled Yarn Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Recycled Yarn Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Recycled Yarn Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Recycled Yarn Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Recycled Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Recycled Yarn Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Recycled Yarn Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Recycled Yarn Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Recycled Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Recycled Yarn Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Recycled Yarn Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Yarn Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Recycled Yarn Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Yarn Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Martex Fiber

12.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

12.1.2 Martex Fiber Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Martex Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Martex Fiber Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.1.5 Martex Fiber Recent Development

12.2 Unifi

12.2.1 Unifi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Unifi Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Unifi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Unifi Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.2.5 Unifi Recent Development

12.3 Patagonia

12.3.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.3.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Patagonia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Patagonia Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.3.5 Patagonia Recent Development

12.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

12.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporation Information

12.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Recent Development

12.5 Ecological Textiles

12.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ecological Textiles Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ecological Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Ecological Textiles Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.5.5 Ecological Textiles Recent Development

12.6 Hilaturas Ferre

12.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Recent Development

12.7 Haksa Tekstil

12.7.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporation Information

12.7.2 Haksa Tekstil Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Haksa Tekstil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Haksa Tekstil Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Recent Development

12.8 Filatures Du Parc

12.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Recent Development

12.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

12.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recent Development

12.10 APM INDUSTRIES

12.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Recycled Yarn Products Offered

12.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.12 HYOSUNG

12.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporation Information

12.12.2 HYOSUNG Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 HYOSUNG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 HYOSUNG Products Offered

12.12.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development

12.13 Nilit

12.13.1 Nilit Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nilit Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nilit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nilit Products Offered

12.13.5 Nilit Recent Development

12.14 LIBOLON

12.14.1 LIBOLON Corporation Information

12.14.2 LIBOLON Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 LIBOLON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 LIBOLON Products Offered

12.14.5 LIBOLON Recent Development

12.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

12.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recent Development

12.16 Haili Group

12.16.1 Haili Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Haili Group Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Haili Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Haili Group Products Offered

12.16.5 Haili Group Recent Development

12.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

12.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporation Information

12.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Products Offered

12.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recent Development

12.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

12.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

12.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Products Offered

12.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development

12.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

12.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporation Information

12.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Products Offered

12.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recent Development

12.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

12.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Products Offered

12.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recent Development

12.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

12.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporation Information

12.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Products Offered

12.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recent Development

12.22 Zhonglang Group

12.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Zhonglang Group Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Zhonglang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Zhonglang Group Products Offered

12.22.5 Zhonglang Group Recent Development

12.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

12.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

12.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Products Offered

12.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Recycled Yarn Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Recycled Yarn Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”