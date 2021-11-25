Recycled Scrap Metal Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, China Baowu Group

“

The report titled Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled Scrap Metal report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled Scrap Metal report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled Scrap Metal market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, China Baowu Group, HBIS Group, Sims Metal Management Ltd., HKS Metals, Nucor Corporation, AMG Resources Corporation, Celsa Group, EMR Group, CRONIMET Holding GmbH, GLE Scrap Metal, Tucson Iron and Metal, ELG Haniel GmbH, Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC, Baroni Scrap Metal LLC, Kuusakoski Group Oy, IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH, Romukeskus Oy, Commercial Metals Co (CMC), MetalCirc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Production Scrap

Post-Consumer Scrap



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Packaging

Equipment & Tools

Others



The Recycled Scrap Metal Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled Scrap Metal market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled Scrap Metal market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled Scrap Metal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled Scrap Metal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled Scrap Metal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled Scrap Metal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled Scrap Metal market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Scrap Metal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Production Scrap

1.2.3 Post-Consumer Scrap

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Equipment & Tools

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Production

2.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled Scrap Metal Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Recycled Scrap Metal Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Recycled Scrap Metal Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ArcelorMittal

12.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.1.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.1.3 ArcelorMittal Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ArcelorMittal Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.2 Aurubis AG

12.2.1 Aurubis AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aurubis AG Overview

12.2.3 Aurubis AG Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aurubis AG Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Aurubis AG Recent Developments

12.3 China Baowu Group

12.3.1 China Baowu Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 China Baowu Group Overview

12.3.3 China Baowu Group Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China Baowu Group Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 China Baowu Group Recent Developments

12.4 HBIS Group

12.4.1 HBIS Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 HBIS Group Overview

12.4.3 HBIS Group Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HBIS Group Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 HBIS Group Recent Developments

12.5 Sims Metal Management Ltd.

12.5.1 Sims Metal Management Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sims Metal Management Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Sims Metal Management Ltd. Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sims Metal Management Ltd. Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Sims Metal Management Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 HKS Metals

12.6.1 HKS Metals Corporation Information

12.6.2 HKS Metals Overview

12.6.3 HKS Metals Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HKS Metals Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 HKS Metals Recent Developments

12.7 Nucor Corporation

12.7.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nucor Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Nucor Corporation Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nucor Corporation Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 AMG Resources Corporation

12.8.1 AMG Resources Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 AMG Resources Corporation Overview

12.8.3 AMG Resources Corporation Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AMG Resources Corporation Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 AMG Resources Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Celsa Group

12.9.1 Celsa Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Celsa Group Overview

12.9.3 Celsa Group Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Celsa Group Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Celsa Group Recent Developments

12.10 EMR Group

12.10.1 EMR Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 EMR Group Overview

12.10.3 EMR Group Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EMR Group Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 EMR Group Recent Developments

12.11 CRONIMET Holding GmbH

12.11.1 CRONIMET Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 CRONIMET Holding GmbH Overview

12.11.3 CRONIMET Holding GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CRONIMET Holding GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 CRONIMET Holding GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 GLE Scrap Metal

12.12.1 GLE Scrap Metal Corporation Information

12.12.2 GLE Scrap Metal Overview

12.12.3 GLE Scrap Metal Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GLE Scrap Metal Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 GLE Scrap Metal Recent Developments

12.13 Tucson Iron and Metal

12.13.1 Tucson Iron and Metal Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tucson Iron and Metal Overview

12.13.3 Tucson Iron and Metal Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tucson Iron and Metal Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Tucson Iron and Metal Recent Developments

12.14 ELG Haniel GmbH

12.14.1 ELG Haniel GmbH Corporation Information

12.14.2 ELG Haniel GmbH Overview

12.14.3 ELG Haniel GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ELG Haniel GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 ELG Haniel GmbH Recent Developments

12.15 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC

12.15.1 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC Corporation Information

12.15.2 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC Overview

12.15.3 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC Recent Developments

12.16 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC

12.16.1 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC Corporation Information

12.16.2 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC Overview

12.16.3 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Baroni Scrap Metal LLC Recent Developments

12.17 Kuusakoski Group Oy

12.17.1 Kuusakoski Group Oy Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kuusakoski Group Oy Overview

12.17.3 Kuusakoski Group Oy Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Kuusakoski Group Oy Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.17.5 Kuusakoski Group Oy Recent Developments

12.18 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH

12.18.1 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH Corporation Information

12.18.2 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH Overview

12.18.3 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.18.5 IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH Recent Developments

12.19 Romukeskus Oy

12.19.1 Romukeskus Oy Corporation Information

12.19.2 Romukeskus Oy Overview

12.19.3 Romukeskus Oy Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Romukeskus Oy Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.19.5 Romukeskus Oy Recent Developments

12.20 Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

12.20.1 Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Overview

12.20.3 Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.20.5 Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Recent Developments

12.21 MetalCirc

12.21.1 MetalCirc Corporation Information

12.21.2 MetalCirc Overview

12.21.3 MetalCirc Recycled Scrap Metal Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 MetalCirc Recycled Scrap Metal Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.21.5 MetalCirc Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Recycled Scrap Metal Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Recycled Scrap Metal Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Recycled Scrap Metal Production Mode & Process

13.4 Recycled Scrap Metal Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Recycled Scrap Metal Sales Channels

13.4.2 Recycled Scrap Metal Distributors

13.5 Recycled Scrap Metal Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Recycled Scrap Metal Industry Trends

14.2 Recycled Scrap Metal Market Drivers

14.3 Recycled Scrap Metal Market Challenges

14.4 Recycled Scrap Metal Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Recycled Scrap Metal Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”