Recycled PET (rPET) Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Indorama Ventures, CarbonLITE, Nan Ya

The report titled Global Recycled PET (rPET) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET (rPET) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET (rPET) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET (rPET) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Indorama Ventures, CarbonLITE, Nan Ya, FENC, NEO GROUP, Loop Industries, Alpek, SABIC, Octal, Clear Path Recycling, Evergreen Plastics, Phoenix Technologies, Peninsula Plastics Recycling, Verdeco Recycling, Marglen Industries, Clean Tech, UltrePET, PolyQuest

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical Base rPET

Chemical Base rPET



Market Segmentation by Application:

Films & Sheets

Blow-moulding

Textile Fiber & Clothing

PET Strapping

Others



The Recycled PET (rPET) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET (rPET) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET (rPET) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET (rPET) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET (rPET) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET (rPET) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET (rPET) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET (rPET) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recycled PET (rPET)

1.2 Recycled PET (rPET) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mechanical Base rPET

1.2.3 Chemical Base rPET

1.3 Recycled PET (rPET) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Films & Sheets

1.3.3 Blow-moulding

1.3.4 Textile Fiber & Clothing

1.3.5 PET Strapping

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Recycled PET (rPET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Recycled PET (rPET) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Recycled PET (rPET) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Recycled PET (rPET) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Recycled PET (rPET) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Production

3.4.1 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Production

3.5.1 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Recycled PET (rPET) Production

3.6.1 China Recycled PET (rPET) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Recycled PET (rPET) Production

3.7.1 Japan Recycled PET (rPET) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Recycled PET (rPET) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Indorama Ventures

7.1.1 Indorama Ventures Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Indorama Ventures Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Indorama Ventures Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CarbonLITE

7.2.1 CarbonLITE Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.2.2 CarbonLITE Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CarbonLITE Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CarbonLITE Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CarbonLITE Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nan Ya

7.3.1 Nan Ya Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nan Ya Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nan Ya Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nan Ya Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nan Ya Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 FENC

7.4.1 FENC Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.4.2 FENC Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 FENC Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 FENC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 FENC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NEO GROUP

7.5.1 NEO GROUP Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.5.2 NEO GROUP Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NEO GROUP Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NEO GROUP Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NEO GROUP Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Loop Industries

7.6.1 Loop Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Loop Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Loop Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Loop Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Loop Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Alpek

7.7.1 Alpek Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Alpek Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Alpek Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Alpek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Alpek Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SABIC

7.8.1 SABIC Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.8.2 SABIC Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SABIC Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Octal

7.9.1 Octal Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Octal Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Octal Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Octal Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Octal Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Clear Path Recycling

7.10.1 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Clear Path Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Evergreen Plastics

7.11.1 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Evergreen Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Phoenix Technologies

7.12.1 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Phoenix Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Peninsula Plastics Recycling

7.13.1 Peninsula Plastics Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Peninsula Plastics Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Peninsula Plastics Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Peninsula Plastics Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Peninsula Plastics Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Verdeco Recycling

7.14.1 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Verdeco Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Marglen Industries

7.15.1 Marglen Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Marglen Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Marglen Industries Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Marglen Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Marglen Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Clean Tech

7.16.1 Clean Tech Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Clean Tech Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Clean Tech Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Clean Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Clean Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 UltrePET

7.17.1 UltrePET Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.17.2 UltrePET Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 UltrePET Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 UltrePET Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 UltrePET Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 PolyQuest

7.18.1 PolyQuest Recycled PET (rPET) Corporation Information

7.18.2 PolyQuest Recycled PET (rPET) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET (rPET) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 PolyQuest Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 PolyQuest Recent Developments/Updates

8 Recycled PET (rPET) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Recycled PET (rPET) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recycled PET (rPET)

8.4 Recycled PET (rPET) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Recycled PET (rPET) Distributors List

9.3 Recycled PET (rPET) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Recycled PET (rPET) Industry Trends

10.2 Recycled PET (rPET) Growth Drivers

10.3 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Challenges

10.4 Recycled PET (rPET) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recycled PET (rPET) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Recycled PET (rPET) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Recycled PET (rPET) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Recycled PET (rPET) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Recycled PET (rPET) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Recycled PET (rPET)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET (rPET) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET (rPET) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET (rPET) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET (rPET) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recycled PET (rPET) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Recycled PET (rPET) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Recycled PET (rPET) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET (rPET) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

