Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Phoenix Technologies International

The report titled Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd., CarbonLITE Industries LLC, Phoenix Technologies International, LLC, Vanden Global Ltd., UltrePET, LLC, Seiu Japan Co., Ltd., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy, Evergreen Plastics, Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Verdeco Recycling, Inc., Clear Path Recycling, LLC.

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade

Non-food Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Home and Personal Care

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Others



The Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Overview

1.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Product Scope

1.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Non-food Grade

1.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Home and Personal Care

1.3.4 Medical and Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles as of 2020)

3.4 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Business

12.1 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd.

12.1.1 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Business Overview

12.1.3 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.1.5 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 CarbonLITE Industries LLC

12.2.1 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Corporation Information

12.2.2 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Business Overview

12.2.3 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.2.5 CarbonLITE Industries LLC Recent Development

12.3 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

12.3.1 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Corporation Information

12.3.2 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Business Overview

12.3.3 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.3.5 Phoenix Technologies International, LLC Recent Development

12.4 Vanden Global Ltd.

12.4.1 Vanden Global Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vanden Global Ltd. Business Overview

12.4.3 Vanden Global Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vanden Global Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.4.5 Vanden Global Ltd. Recent Development

12.5 UltrePET, LLC

12.5.1 UltrePET, LLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 UltrePET, LLC Business Overview

12.5.3 UltrePET, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 UltrePET, LLC Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.5.5 UltrePET, LLC Recent Development

12.6 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd.

12.6.1 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.6.3 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.6.5 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG

12.7.1 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Corporation Information

12.7.2 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Business Overview

12.7.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.7.5 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG Recent Development

12.8 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy

12.8.1 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Corporation Information

12.8.2 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Business Overview

12.8.3 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.8.5 SEINAN Corporation, Kuusakoski Oy Recent Development

12.9 Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

12.9.1 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Business Overview

12.9.3 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.9.5 Evergreen Plastics, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

12.10.1 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Corporation Information

12.10.2 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Business Overview

12.10.3 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.10.5 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Recent Development

12.11 Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

12.11.1 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.11.5 Verdeco Recycling, Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Clear Path Recycling, LLC.

12.12.1 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Business Overview

12.12.3 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Products Offered

12.12.5 Clear Path Recycling, LLC. Recent Development

13 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles

13.4 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Distributors List

14.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Trends

15.2 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Drivers

15.3 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Challenges

15.4 Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

