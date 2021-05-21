Recycled PET Granules Market Status and Future Development Trends 2021-2027| Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Recycled PET Granules market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Recycled PET Granules market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Recycled PET Granules market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Recycled PET Granules research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

One of the most important sections of the report is company profiling, where leading companies operating in the global Recycled PET Granules market are analyzed in quite some detail. The researchers have brought to light the top strategies, market share, regional growth, revenue growth, and markets served by these companies. The competitive landscape study explains the current nature of competition and shows whether the vendor landscape could see any changes in future. Players can use this analysis to improve their sales strategy, create new marketing tactics, or explore other business strategies.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recycled PET Granules Market Research Report: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Global Recycled PET Granules Market by Type: Clear Type, Color Type

Global Recycled PET Granules Market by Application: PET Bottles, PET Sheet, PET Fiber, PET Strapping, Others

Each segment of the global Recycled PET Granules market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Recycled PET Granules market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Recycled PET Granules market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Recycled PET Granules market?

What will be the size of the global Recycled PET Granules market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Recycled PET Granules market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Recycled PET Granules market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Recycled PET Granules market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled PET Granules Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Clear Type

1.2.3 Color Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PET Bottles

1.3.3 PET Sheet

1.3.4 PET Fiber

1.3.5 PET Strapping

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled PET Granules Production

2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled PET Granules Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Recycled PET Granules Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Clean Tech Incorporated

12.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Corporation Information

12.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Overview

12.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Related Developments

12.2 Clear Path Recycling

12.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Corporation Information

12.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Overview

12.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Related Developments

12.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

12.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Overview

12.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Related Developments

12.4 CarbonLite Industries

12.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Overview

12.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Related Developments

12.5 Greentech

12.5.1 Greentech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Greentech Overview

12.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.5.5 Greentech Related Developments

12.6 Visy

12.6.1 Visy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Visy Overview

12.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Visy Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.6.5 Visy Related Developments

12.7 Evergreen Plastics

12.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Overview

12.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Related Developments

12.8 Extrupet

12.8.1 Extrupet Corporation Information

12.8.2 Extrupet Overview

12.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.8.5 Extrupet Related Developments

12.9 PolyQuest

12.9.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information

12.9.2 PolyQuest Overview

12.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.9.5 PolyQuest Related Developments

12.10 Phoenix Technologies

12.10.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Phoenix Technologies Overview

12.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Related Developments

12.11 Verdeco Recycling

12.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information

12.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Overview

12.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Related Developments

12.12 4PET RECYCLING BV

12.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Corporation Information

12.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Overview

12.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Related Developments

12.13 Far Eastern Group

12.13.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Far Eastern Group Overview

12.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.13.5 Far Eastern Group Related Developments

12.14 Kyoei Industry

12.14.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kyoei Industry Overview

12.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.14.5 Kyoei Industry Related Developments

12.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical

12.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Overview

12.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Related Developments

12.16 Lung Shing International

12.16.1 Lung Shing International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lung Shing International Overview

12.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.16.5 Lung Shing International Related Developments

12.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

12.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Overview

12.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Related Developments

12.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

12.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Corporation Information

12.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Overview

12.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Product Description

12.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Recycled PET Granules Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Recycled PET Granules Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Recycled PET Granules Production Mode & Process

13.4 Recycled PET Granules Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Recycled PET Granules Sales Channels

13.4.2 Recycled PET Granules Distributors

13.5 Recycled PET Granules Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Recycled PET Granules Industry Trends

14.2 Recycled PET Granules Market Drivers

14.3 Recycled PET Granules Market Challenges

14.4 Recycled PET Granules Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Recycled PET Granules Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

