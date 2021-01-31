Recycled PET Granules Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated

“

The report titled Global Recycled PET Granules Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET Granules market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET Granules market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET Granules market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET Granules market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET Granules report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET Granules report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET Granules market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET Granules market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET Granules market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET Granules market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET Granules market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: Clear Type

Color Type



Market Segmentation by Application: PET Bottles

PET Sheet

PET Fiber

PET Strapping

Others



The Recycled PET Granules Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET Granules market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET Granules market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET Granules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET Granules industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET Granules market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET Granules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET Granules market?

Table of Contents:

1 Recycled PET Granules Market Overview

1.1 Recycled PET Granules Product Scope

1.2 Recycled PET Granules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Clear Type

1.2.3 Color Type

1.3 Recycled PET Granules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 PET Bottles

1.3.3 PET Sheet

1.3.4 PET Fiber

1.3.5 PET Strapping

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Recycled PET Granules Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Recycled PET Granules Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET Granules as of 2020)

3.4 Global Recycled PET Granules Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Recycled PET Granules Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

6.1.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET Granules Business

12.1 Clean Tech Incorporated

12.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Corporation Information

12.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Business Overview

12.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Development

12.2 Clear Path Recycling

12.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Corporation Information

12.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Business Overview

12.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Development

12.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

12.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Business Overview

12.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recent Development

12.4 CarbonLite Industries

12.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Business Overview

12.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Development

12.5 Greentech

12.5.1 Greentech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Greentech Business Overview

12.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.5.5 Greentech Recent Development

12.6 Visy

12.6.1 Visy Corporation Information

12.6.2 Visy Business Overview

12.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Visy Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.6.5 Visy Recent Development

12.7 Evergreen Plastics

12.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Business Overview

12.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Development

12.8 Extrupet

12.8.1 Extrupet Corporation Information

12.8.2 Extrupet Business Overview

12.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.8.5 Extrupet Recent Development

12.9 PolyQuest

12.9.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information

12.9.2 PolyQuest Business Overview

12.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.9.5 PolyQuest Recent Development

12.10 Phoenix Technologies

12.10.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Phoenix Technologies Business Overview

12.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Verdeco Recycling

12.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information

12.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Business Overview

12.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Development

12.12 4PET RECYCLING BV

12.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Corporation Information

12.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Business Overview

12.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Recent Development

12.13 Far Eastern Group

12.13.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Far Eastern Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.13.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development

12.14 Kyoei Industry

12.14.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kyoei Industry Business Overview

12.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.14.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Development

12.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical

12.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Business Overview

12.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recent Development

12.16 Lung Shing International

12.16.1 Lung Shing International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Lung Shing International Business Overview

12.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.16.5 Lung Shing International Recent Development

12.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

12.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Business Overview

12.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development

12.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

12.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Corporation Information

12.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Business Overview

12.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered

12.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recent Development

13 Recycled PET Granules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Recycled PET Granules Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recycled PET Granules

13.4 Recycled PET Granules Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Recycled PET Granules Distributors List

14.3 Recycled PET Granules Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Recycled PET Granules Market Trends

15.2 Recycled PET Granules Drivers

15.3 Recycled PET Granules Market Challenges

15.4 Recycled PET Granules Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

