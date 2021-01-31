Recycled PET Granules Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated

“
The report titled Global Recycled PET Granules Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recycled PET Granules market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recycled PET Granules market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recycled PET Granules market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recycled PET Granules market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recycled PET Granules report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET Granules report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET Granules market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET Granules market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET Granules market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET Granules market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET Granules market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Market Segmentation by Product: Clear Type
Color Type
Market Segmentation by Application: PET Bottles
PET Sheet
PET Fiber
PET Strapping
Others
The Recycled PET Granules Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET Granules market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET Granules market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET Granules market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET Granules industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET Granules market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET Granules market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET Granules market?
Table of Contents:
1 Recycled PET Granules Market Overview
1.1 Recycled PET Granules Product Scope
1.2 Recycled PET Granules Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Clear Type
1.2.3 Color Type
1.3 Recycled PET Granules Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 PET Bottles
1.3.3 PET Sheet
1.3.4 PET Fiber
1.3.5 PET Strapping
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Recycled PET Granules Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Recycled PET Granules Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Recycled PET Granules Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Recycled PET Granules Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET Granules as of 2020)
3.4 Global Recycled PET Granules Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Recycled PET Granules Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Recycled PET Granules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Recycled PET Granules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Recycled PET Granules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
6.1.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Recycled PET Granules Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Recycled PET Granules Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Recycled PET Granules Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET Granules Business
12.1 Clean Tech Incorporated
12.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Corporation Information
12.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Business Overview
12.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Development
12.2 Clear Path Recycling
12.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Corporation Information
12.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Business Overview
12.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Development
12.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated
12.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Business Overview
12.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recent Development
12.4 CarbonLite Industries
12.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Corporation Information
12.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Business Overview
12.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Development
12.5 Greentech
12.5.1 Greentech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Greentech Business Overview
12.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Greentech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.5.5 Greentech Recent Development
12.6 Visy
12.6.1 Visy Corporation Information
12.6.2 Visy Business Overview
12.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Visy Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.6.5 Visy Recent Development
12.7 Evergreen Plastics
12.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Business Overview
12.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Development
12.8 Extrupet
12.8.1 Extrupet Corporation Information
12.8.2 Extrupet Business Overview
12.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Extrupet Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.8.5 Extrupet Recent Development
12.9 PolyQuest
12.9.1 PolyQuest Corporation Information
12.9.2 PolyQuest Business Overview
12.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 PolyQuest Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.9.5 PolyQuest Recent Development
12.10 Phoenix Technologies
12.10.1 Phoenix Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Phoenix Technologies Business Overview
12.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Verdeco Recycling
12.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Corporation Information
12.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Business Overview
12.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Development
12.12 4PET RECYCLING BV
12.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Corporation Information
12.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Business Overview
12.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Recent Development
12.13 Far Eastern Group
12.13.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Far Eastern Group Business Overview
12.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.13.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development
12.14 Kyoei Industry
12.14.1 Kyoei Industry Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kyoei Industry Business Overview
12.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.14.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Development
12.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical
12.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Corporation Information
12.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Business Overview
12.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recent Development
12.16 Lung Shing International
12.16.1 Lung Shing International Corporation Information
12.16.2 Lung Shing International Business Overview
12.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.16.5 Lung Shing International Recent Development
12.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
12.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information
12.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Business Overview
12.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Development
12.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
12.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Corporation Information
12.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Business Overview
12.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Granules Products Offered
12.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recent Development
13 Recycled PET Granules Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Recycled PET Granules Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recycled PET Granules
13.4 Recycled PET Granules Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Recycled PET Granules Distributors List
14.3 Recycled PET Granules Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Recycled PET Granules Market Trends
15.2 Recycled PET Granules Drivers
15.3 Recycled PET Granules Market Challenges
15.4 Recycled PET Granules Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
”