Recycled PET Fiber Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Unifi, Martex Fiber, JB ECOTEX

[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The Recycled PET Fiber Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Recycled PET Fiber report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Recycled PET Fiber market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Recycled PET Fiber specifications, and company profiles. The Recycled PET Fiber study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Unifi, Martex Fiber, JB ECOTEX, Inocycle, Nirmal Fibres, Komal Fibers, Jiangyin Chemical Fiber, Aquafil, Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber, Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber, Shanghai Polytex, Zhejiang Haili Envieromental, Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber, Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials, Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Guangdong Qiusheng, Fujian Baichuan, Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product: Recycled PET Filament

Recycled PET Staple Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparel and Fashion

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Automotive

Others



The Recycled PET Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recycled PET Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recycled PET Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recycled PET Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recycled PET Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recycled PET Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Recycled PET Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Recycled PET Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Recycled PET Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Recycled PET Filament

1.2.2 Recycled PET Staple Fiber

1.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Recycled PET Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Recycled PET Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled PET Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Recycled PET Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Recycled PET Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled PET Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recycled PET Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled PET Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Recycled PET Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Recycled PET Fiber by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Recycled PET Fiber by Application

4.1 Recycled PET Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Apparel and Fashion

4.1.2 Home Furnishing

4.1.3 Filtration

4.1.4 Construction

4.1.5 Automotive

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Recycled PET Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Recycled PET Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Recycled PET Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber by Application

5 North America Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled PET Fiber Business

10.1 Unifi

10.1.1 Unifi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Unifi Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Unifi Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Unifi Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Unifi Recent Developments

10.2 Martex Fiber

10.2.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

10.2.2 Martex Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Martex Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Unifi Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Martex Fiber Recent Developments

10.3 JB ECOTEX

10.3.1 JB ECOTEX Corporation Information

10.3.2 JB ECOTEX Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 JB ECOTEX Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JB ECOTEX Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 JB ECOTEX Recent Developments

10.4 Inocycle

10.4.1 Inocycle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Inocycle Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Inocycle Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Inocycle Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Inocycle Recent Developments

10.5 Nirmal Fibres

10.5.1 Nirmal Fibres Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nirmal Fibres Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Nirmal Fibres Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nirmal Fibres Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Nirmal Fibres Recent Developments

10.6 Komal Fibers

10.6.1 Komal Fibers Corporation Information

10.6.2 Komal Fibers Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Komal Fibers Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Komal Fibers Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Komal Fibers Recent Developments

10.7 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber

10.7.1 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Jiangyin Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

10.8 Aquafil

10.8.1 Aquafil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aquafil Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Aquafil Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aquafil Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Aquafil Recent Developments

10.9 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

10.9.1 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.9.2 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

10.10 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Recycled PET Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

10.11 Shanghai Polytex

10.11.1 Shanghai Polytex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Polytex Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Shanghai Polytex Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shanghai Polytex Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Polytex Recent Developments

10.12 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental

10.12.1 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhejiang Haili Envieromental Recent Developments

10.13 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

10.13.1 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

10.14 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

10.14.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recent Developments

10.15 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

10.15.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

10.16 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

10.16.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Developments

10.17 Guangdong Qiusheng

10.17.1 Guangdong Qiusheng Corporation Information

10.17.2 Guangdong Qiusheng Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Guangdong Qiusheng Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Guangdong Qiusheng Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Guangdong Qiusheng Recent Developments

10.18 Fujian Baichuan

10.18.1 Fujian Baichuan Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fujian Baichuan Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Fujian Baichuan Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fujian Baichuan Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Fujian Baichuan Recent Developments

10.19 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

10.19.1 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Corporation Information

10.19.2 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Recycled PET Fiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber Recent Developments

11 Recycled PET Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Recycled PET Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Recycled PET Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Recycled PET Fiber Industry Trends

11.4.2 Recycled PET Fiber Market Drivers

11.4.3 Recycled PET Fiber Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

