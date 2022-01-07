Recycled PET Chips Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Recycled PET Chips Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recycled PET Chips report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recycled PET Chips market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recycled PET Chips market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recycled PET Chips market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recycled PET Chips market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recycled PET Chips market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Clean Tech Incorporated, Clear Path Recycling, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Greentech, Visy, Evergreen Plastics, Extrupet, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, 4PET RECYCLING BV, Far Eastern Group, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Lung Shing International, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Clear Chip

Brown Chip

Green Chip

Blue Chip

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bottles

Sheet

Fiber

Strapping

Others



The Recycled PET Chips Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recycled PET Chips market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recycled PET Chips market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Recycled PET Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recycled PET Chips

1.2 Recycled PET Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Clear Chip

1.2.3 Brown Chip

1.2.4 Green Chip

1.2.5 Blue Chip

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Recycled PET Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bottles

1.3.3 Sheet

1.3.4 Fiber

1.3.5 Strapping

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Recycled PET Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Recycled PET Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Recycled PET Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Asia Recycled PET Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Recycled PET Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Recycled PET Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Recycled PET Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Recycled PET Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Recycled PET Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Recycled PET Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Recycled PET Chips Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Recycled PET Chips Production

3.4.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Recycled PET Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Recycled PET Chips Production

3.6.1 China Recycled PET Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Recycled PET Chips Production

3.7.1 Japan Recycled PET Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Asia Recycled PET Chips Production

3.8.1 Asia Recycled PET Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Asia Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Recycled PET Chips Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Recycled PET Chips Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Recycled PET Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Clean Tech Incorporated

7.1.1 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Clean Tech Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Clean Tech Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Clear Path Recycling

7.2.1 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Clear Path Recycling Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Clear Path Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Clear Path Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated

7.3.1 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CarbonLite Industries

7.4.1 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.4.2 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CarbonLite Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CarbonLite Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Greentech

7.5.1 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.5.2 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Greentech Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Greentech Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Greentech Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Visy

7.6.1 Visy Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Visy Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Visy Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Visy Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Visy Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Evergreen Plastics

7.7.1 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Evergreen Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Evergreen Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Extrupet

7.8.1 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.8.2 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Extrupet Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Extrupet Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Extrupet Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 PolyQuest

7.9.1 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.9.2 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.9.3 PolyQuest Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 PolyQuest Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 PolyQuest Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Phoenix Technologies

7.10.1 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.10.2 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Phoenix Technologies Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Phoenix Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Phoenix Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Verdeco Recycling

7.11.1 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Verdeco Recycling Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Verdeco Recycling Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Verdeco Recycling Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 4PET RECYCLING BV

7.12.1 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.12.2 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.12.3 4PET RECYCLING BV Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 4PET RECYCLING BV Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 4PET RECYCLING BV Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Far Eastern Group

7.13.1 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.13.2 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Far Eastern Group Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Far Eastern Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Kyoei Industry

7.14.1 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Kyoei Industry Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Kyoei Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Kyoei Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Wellpine Plastic Industical

7.15.1 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Wellpine Plastic Industical Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Wellpine Plastic Industical Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Lung Shing International

7.16.1 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Lung Shing International Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Lung Shing International Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Lung Shing International Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

7.17.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.17.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

7.18.1 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Corporation Information

7.18.2 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recycled PET Chips Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech Recent Developments/Updates

8 Recycled PET Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Recycled PET Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Recycled PET Chips

8.4 Recycled PET Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Recycled PET Chips Distributors List

9.3 Recycled PET Chips Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Recycled PET Chips Industry Trends

10.2 Recycled PET Chips Growth Drivers

10.3 Recycled PET Chips Market Challenges

10.4 Recycled PET Chips Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recycled PET Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Recycled PET Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Recycled PET Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Recycled PET Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Recycled PET Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Asia Recycled PET Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Recycled PET Chips

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET Chips by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET Chips by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET Chips by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET Chips by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Recycled PET Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Recycled PET Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Recycled PET Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Recycled PET Chips by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”