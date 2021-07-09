Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | CertainTeed, GAF Materials, Oldcastle Materials, Owens Corning

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
CertainTeed, GAF Materials, Oldcastle Materials, Owens Corning, Sinopec, Shell Bitumen, Cherry Companies, Lone Star Paving, Bodean Company
By Types:
Black
Brown
Gray
White
By Applications:
Commercial Building
Civil Building
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Overview
1.1 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Product Overview
1.2 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Black
1.2.2 Brown
1.2.3 Gray
1.2.4 White
1.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Application
4.1 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Building
4.1.2 Civil Building
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Country
5.1 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Country
6.1 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Country
8.1 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Business
10.1 CertainTeed
10.1.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information
10.1.2 CertainTeed Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CertainTeed Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 CertainTeed Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.1.5 CertainTeed Recent Development
10.2 GAF Materials
10.2.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
10.2.2 GAF Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 GAF Materials Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 CertainTeed Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.2.5 GAF Materials Recent Development
10.3 Oldcastle Materials
10.3.1 Oldcastle Materials Corporation Information
10.3.2 Oldcastle Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Oldcastle Materials Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Oldcastle Materials Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.3.5 Oldcastle Materials Recent Development
10.4 Owens Corning, Sinopec
10.4.1 Owens Corning, Sinopec Corporation Information
10.4.2 Owens Corning, Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Owens Corning, Sinopec Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Owens Corning, Sinopec Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.4.5 Owens Corning, Sinopec Recent Development
10.5 Shell Bitumen
10.5.1 Shell Bitumen Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shell Bitumen Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shell Bitumen Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shell Bitumen Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.5.5 Shell Bitumen Recent Development
10.6 Cherry Companies
10.6.1 Cherry Companies Corporation Information
10.6.2 Cherry Companies Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Cherry Companies Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Cherry Companies Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.6.5 Cherry Companies Recent Development
10.7 Lone Star Paving
10.7.1 Lone Star Paving Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lone Star Paving Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Lone Star Paving Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Lone Star Paving Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.7.5 Lone Star Paving Recent Development
10.8 Bodean Company
10.8.1 Bodean Company Corporation Information
10.8.2 Bodean Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Bodean Company Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Bodean Company Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Products Offered
10.8.5 Bodean Company Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Distributors
12.3 Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
