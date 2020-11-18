Recruitment and Staffing Market Growth, Regional Demand, Current Industry Figures and Forecast 2026 | Top Players: , Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV, Allegis Group, Hays PLC, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP, LLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Adecco, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV, Allegis Group, Hays PLC, Kelly Services, Recruit Holdings, Temp Holdings, USG People, Insperity, ADP, LLC Market Segment by Product Type: , Temporary Staffing, Permanent Staffing, Other HR Solutions Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Recruitment and Staffing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recruitment and Staffing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Recruitment and Staffing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recruitment and Staffing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recruitment and Staffing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recruitment and Staffing market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Recruitment and Staffing

1.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview

1.1.1 Recruitment and Staffing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Temporary Staffing

2.5 Permanent Staffing

2.6 Other HR Solutions 3 Recruitment and Staffing Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Recruitment and Staffing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Government

3.6 IT & Telecom

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Retail

3.9 Other 4 Global Recruitment and Staffing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Recruitment and Staffing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recruitment and Staffing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Recruitment and Staffing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Recruitment and Staffing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Recruitment and Staffing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Adecco

5.1.1 Adecco Profile

5.1.2 Adecco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Adecco Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Adecco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Adecco Recent Developments

5.2 Manpower Group

5.2.1 Manpower Group Profile

5.2.2 Manpower Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Manpower Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Manpower Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Manpower Group Recent Developments

5.3 Randstad Holding NV

5.5.1 Randstad Holding NV Profile

5.3.2 Randstad Holding NV Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Randstad Holding NV Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Randstad Holding NV Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Allegis Group Recent Developments

5.4 Allegis Group

5.4.1 Allegis Group Profile

5.4.2 Allegis Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Allegis Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Allegis Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Allegis Group Recent Developments

5.5 Hays PLC

5.5.1 Hays PLC Profile

5.5.2 Hays PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Hays PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hays PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hays PLC Recent Developments

5.6 Kelly Services

5.6.1 Kelly Services Profile

5.6.2 Kelly Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Kelly Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Kelly Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Kelly Services Recent Developments

5.7 Recruit Holdings

5.7.1 Recruit Holdings Profile

5.7.2 Recruit Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Recruit Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Recruit Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Recruit Holdings Recent Developments

5.8 Temp Holdings

5.8.1 Temp Holdings Profile

5.8.2 Temp Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Temp Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Temp Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Temp Holdings Recent Developments

5.9 USG People

5.9.1 USG People Profile

5.9.2 USG People Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 USG People Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 USG People Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 USG People Recent Developments

5.10 Insperity

5.10.1 Insperity Profile

5.10.2 Insperity Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Insperity Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Insperity Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Insperity Recent Developments

5.11 ADP, LLC

5.11.1 ADP, LLC Profile

5.11.2 ADP, LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 ADP, LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ADP, LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ADP, LLC Recent Developments 6 North America Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

8.1 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Recruitment and Staffing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Recruitment and Staffing Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

