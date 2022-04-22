Recreational Drug Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Recreational Drug market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Recreational Drug market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Recreational Drug market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Recreational Drug market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Recreational Drug market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/Recreational+Drug

The global Recreational Drug market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Recreational Drug market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Recreational Drug market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Recreational Drug market.

Global Recreational Drug Market by Type: Depressants

Stimulants

Euphoriants

Hallucinogens

Inhalants



Global Recreational Drug Market by Application: Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Recreational Drug market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Recreational Drug market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recreational Drug Market Research Report: Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol, ENDOCA, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, North American Hemp & Grain Co, Yunnan Industrial Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, Hempco, Yishutang, Naturally Splendid, BAFA neu GmbH, Aos Products, Suyash Herbs

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Recreational Drug market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Recreational Drug market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Recreational Drug market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Recreational Drug market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Recreational Drug market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/Recreational+Drug

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recreational Drug Product Introduction

1.2 Global Recreational Drug Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Recreational Drug Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Recreational Drug Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Recreational Drug Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Recreational Drug Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Recreational Drug in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Recreational Drug Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Recreational Drug Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Recreational Drug Industry Trends

1.5.2 Recreational Drug Market Drivers

1.5.3 Recreational Drug Market Challenges

1.5.4 Recreational Drug Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Recreational Drug Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Depressants

2.1.2 Stimulants

2.1.3 Euphoriants

2.1.4 Hallucinogens

2.1.5 Inhalants

2.2 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Recreational Drug Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Recreational Drug Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Recreational Drug Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Recreational Drug Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Supermarkets

3.1.2 Convenience Stores

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Recreational Drug Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Recreational Drug Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Recreational Drug Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Recreational Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Recreational Drug Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Recreational Drug Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Recreational Drug Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Recreational Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Recreational Drug Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Recreational Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Recreational Drug in 2021

4.2.3 Global Recreational Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Recreational Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Recreational Drug Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Recreational Drug Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Recreational Drug Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Recreational Drug Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Recreational Drug Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Recreational Drug Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Recreational Drug Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Recreational Drug Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Recreational Drug Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Recreational Drug Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Recreational Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Recreational Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Recreational Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Recreational Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Recreational Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Manitoba Harvest

7.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Corporation Information

7.1.2 Manitoba Harvest Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Manitoba Harvest Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.1.5 Manitoba Harvest Recent Development

7.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

7.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.2.5 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Recent Development

7.3 Aphria

7.3.1 Aphria Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aphria Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Aphria Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Aphria Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.3.5 Aphria Recent Development

7.4 Canopy Growth Corporation

7.4.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.4.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Nutiva

7.5.1 Nutiva Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nutiva Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nutiva Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nutiva Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.5.5 Nutiva Recent Development

7.6 Agropro

7.6.1 Agropro Corporation Information

7.6.2 Agropro Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Agropro Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Agropro Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.6.5 Agropro Recent Development

7.7 CV Sciences

7.7.1 CV Sciences Corporation Information

7.7.2 CV Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CV Sciences Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CV Sciences Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Development

7.8 Isodiol

7.8.1 Isodiol Corporation Information

7.8.2 Isodiol Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Isodiol Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Isodiol Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.8.5 Isodiol Recent Development

7.9 ENDOCA

7.9.1 ENDOCA Corporation Information

7.9.2 ENDOCA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ENDOCA Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ENDOCA Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.9.5 ENDOCA Recent Development

7.10 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

7.10.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.10.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Recent Development

7.11 North American Hemp & Grain Co

7.11.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co Corporation Information

7.11.2 North American Hemp & Grain Co Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 North American Hemp & Grain Co Recreational Drug Products Offered

7.11.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co Recent Development

7.12 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

7.12.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Products Offered

7.12.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Recent Development

7.13 GFR Ingredients Inc

7.13.1 GFR Ingredients Inc Corporation Information

7.13.2 GFR Ingredients Inc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 GFR Ingredients Inc Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 GFR Ingredients Inc Products Offered

7.13.5 GFR Ingredients Inc Recent Development

7.14 Hempco

7.14.1 Hempco Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hempco Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hempco Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hempco Products Offered

7.14.5 Hempco Recent Development

7.15 Yishutang

7.15.1 Yishutang Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yishutang Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yishutang Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yishutang Products Offered

7.15.5 Yishutang Recent Development

7.16 Naturally Splendid

7.16.1 Naturally Splendid Corporation Information

7.16.2 Naturally Splendid Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Naturally Splendid Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Naturally Splendid Products Offered

7.16.5 Naturally Splendid Recent Development

7.17 BAFA neu GmbH

7.17.1 BAFA neu GmbH Corporation Information

7.17.2 BAFA neu GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 BAFA neu GmbH Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 BAFA neu GmbH Products Offered

7.17.5 BAFA neu GmbH Recent Development

7.18 Aos Products

7.18.1 Aos Products Corporation Information

7.18.2 Aos Products Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Aos Products Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Aos Products Products Offered

7.18.5 Aos Products Recent Development

7.19 Suyash Herbs

7.19.1 Suyash Herbs Corporation Information

7.19.2 Suyash Herbs Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Suyash Herbs Recreational Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Suyash Herbs Products Offered

7.19.5 Suyash Herbs Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Recreational Drug Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Recreational Drug Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Recreational Drug Distributors

8.3 Recreational Drug Production Mode & Process

8.4 Recreational Drug Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Recreational Drug Sales Channels

8.4.2 Recreational Drug Distributors

8.5 Recreational Drug Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For More Related Recreational Drug Report Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/search?q=Recreational+Drug

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.