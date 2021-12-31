Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc), Profacgen

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Research Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc), Profacgen, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, GenScript, Pfizer Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, New England Biolabs., Cibus, Monsanto Company, Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market by Type: Expression System, Cloning Vector

Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market by Application: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Other Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology

The global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology

1.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Expression System

2.5 Cloning Vector 3 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

3.5 Academic and Government Research Institutes

3.6 Other 4 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market

4.4 Global Top Players Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc)

5.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Profile

5.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Main Business

5.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc) Recent Developments

5.2 Profacgen

5.2.1 Profacgen Profile

5.2.2 Profacgen Main Business

5.2.3 Profacgen Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Profacgen Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Profacgen Recent Developments

5.3 Amgen Inc

5.5.1 Amgen Inc Profile

5.3.2 Amgen Inc Main Business

5.3.3 Amgen Inc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Amgen Inc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.4 Novartis AG

5.4.1 Novartis AG Profile

5.4.2 Novartis AG Main Business

5.4.3 Novartis AG Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Novartis AG Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments

5.5 GenScript

5.5.1 GenScript Profile

5.5.2 GenScript Main Business

5.5.3 GenScript Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GenScript Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GenScript Recent Developments

5.6 Pfizer Inc

5.6.1 Pfizer Inc Profile

5.6.2 Pfizer Inc Main Business

5.6.3 Pfizer Inc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Pfizer Inc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Pfizer Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Novo Nordisk A/S

5.7.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

5.7.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Main Business

5.7.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Recent Developments

5.8 Eli Lilly and Company

5.8.1 Eli Lilly and Company Profile

5.8.2 Eli Lilly and Company Main Business

5.8.3 Eli Lilly and Company Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Eli Lilly and Company Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Developments

5.9 Sanofi

5.9.1 Sanofi Profile

5.9.2 Sanofi Main Business

5.9.3 Sanofi Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sanofi Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

5.10 Biocon

5.10.1 Biocon Profile

5.10.2 Biocon Main Business

5.10.3 Biocon Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Biocon Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Biocon Recent Developments

5.11 GlaxoSmithKline plc

5.11.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc Profile

5.11.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc Main Business

5.11.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc Recent Developments

5.12 New England Biolabs.

5.12.1 New England Biolabs. Profile

5.12.2 New England Biolabs. Main Business

5.12.3 New England Biolabs. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 New England Biolabs. Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 New England Biolabs. Recent Developments

5.13 Cibus

5.13.1 Cibus Profile

5.13.2 Cibus Main Business

5.13.3 Cibus Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cibus Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Cibus Recent Developments

5.14 Monsanto Company

5.14.1 Monsanto Company Profile

5.14.2 Monsanto Company Main Business

5.14.3 Monsanto Company Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Monsanto Company Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Monsanto Company Recent Developments

5.15 Horizon Discovery Group PLC

5.15.1 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Profile

5.15.2 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Main Business

5.15.3 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Horizon Discovery Group PLC Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Dynamics

11.1 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Industry Trends

11.2 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Drivers

11.3 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Challenges

11.4 Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

