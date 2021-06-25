Reclosable Bag Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Amcor, Berry, Tetra Pak

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Reclosable Bag Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Reclosable Bag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Reclosable Bag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reclosable Bag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reclosable Bag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reclosable Bag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reclosable Bag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reclosable Bag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reclosable Bag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Reclosable Bag Market Research Report: Amcor, Berry, Tetra Pak, Sealed Air, Mondi, Coveris, Hood Packaging, El Dorado Packaging, Langston Companies, Smurfit Kappa Group, Alliance, Balcan, Bag Supply Company, Bulldog Bag, SC Johnson, SynPack, Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd, Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd., Minigrip, Multi-Pak USA, Inc., Custom Poly Packaging, International Plastics

Reclosable Bag Market Types: Ziplock Bag

Adhesive Self-Sealing Bag



Reclosable Bag Market Applications: Small Items (Accessories, Hardware, Toys)

Food

Electronic

Clothing

Other



The Reclosable Bag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reclosable Bag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reclosable Bag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Reclosable Bag market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Reclosable Bag industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Reclosable Bag market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Reclosable Bag market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Reclosable Bag market?

Table of Contents:

1 Reclosable Bag Market Overview

1.1 Reclosable Bag Product Overview

1.2 Reclosable Bag Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ziplock Bag

1.2.2 Adhesive Self-Sealing Bag

1.3 Global Reclosable Bag Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Reclosable Bag Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Reclosable Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Reclosable Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Reclosable Bag Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Reclosable Bag Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Reclosable Bag Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Reclosable Bag Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Reclosable Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Reclosable Bag Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Reclosable Bag Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Reclosable Bag Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Reclosable Bag as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Reclosable Bag Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Reclosable Bag Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Reclosable Bag Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Reclosable Bag Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Reclosable Bag Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Reclosable Bag Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Reclosable Bag by Application

4.1 Reclosable Bag Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small Items (Accessories, Hardware, Toys)

4.1.2 Food

4.1.3 Electronic

4.1.4 Clothing

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Reclosable Bag Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Reclosable Bag Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Reclosable Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Reclosable Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Reclosable Bag by Country

5.1 North America Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Reclosable Bag by Country

6.1 Europe Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Reclosable Bag by Country

8.1 Latin America Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Reclosable Bag Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Reclosable Bag Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amcor Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.2 Berry

10.2.1 Berry Corporation Information

10.2.2 Berry Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Berry Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amcor Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.2.5 Berry Recent Development

10.3 Tetra Pak

10.3.1 Tetra Pak Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tetra Pak Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tetra Pak Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tetra Pak Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.3.5 Tetra Pak Recent Development

10.4 Sealed Air

10.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sealed Air Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sealed Air Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sealed Air Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.4.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

10.5 Mondi

10.5.1 Mondi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mondi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mondi Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mondi Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.5.5 Mondi Recent Development

10.6 Coveris

10.6.1 Coveris Corporation Information

10.6.2 Coveris Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Coveris Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Coveris Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.6.5 Coveris Recent Development

10.7 Hood Packaging

10.7.1 Hood Packaging Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hood Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hood Packaging Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hood Packaging Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.7.5 Hood Packaging Recent Development

10.8 El Dorado Packaging

10.8.1 El Dorado Packaging Corporation Information

10.8.2 El Dorado Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 El Dorado Packaging Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 El Dorado Packaging Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.8.5 El Dorado Packaging Recent Development

10.9 Langston Companies

10.9.1 Langston Companies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Langston Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Langston Companies Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Langston Companies Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.9.5 Langston Companies Recent Development

10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Reclosable Bag Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Recent Development

10.11 Alliance

10.11.1 Alliance Corporation Information

10.11.2 Alliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Alliance Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Alliance Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.11.5 Alliance Recent Development

10.12 Balcan

10.12.1 Balcan Corporation Information

10.12.2 Balcan Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Balcan Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Balcan Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.12.5 Balcan Recent Development

10.13 Bag Supply Company

10.13.1 Bag Supply Company Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bag Supply Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bag Supply Company Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bag Supply Company Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.13.5 Bag Supply Company Recent Development

10.14 Bulldog Bag

10.14.1 Bulldog Bag Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bulldog Bag Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Bulldog Bag Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Bulldog Bag Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.14.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Development

10.15 SC Johnson

10.15.1 SC Johnson Corporation Information

10.15.2 SC Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SC Johnson Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SC Johnson Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.15.5 SC Johnson Recent Development

10.16 SynPack

10.16.1 SynPack Corporation Information

10.16.2 SynPack Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SynPack Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SynPack Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.16.5 SynPack Recent Development

10.17 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd

10.17.1 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.17.5 Shenzhen Asuwant Plastic Packaging Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.18 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.18.1 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd. Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd. Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.18.5 Wenzhou Xinda Zip Lock Bag Making Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 Minigrip

10.19.1 Minigrip Corporation Information

10.19.2 Minigrip Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Minigrip Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Minigrip Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.19.5 Minigrip Recent Development

10.20 Multi-Pak USA, Inc.

10.20.1 Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.20.5 Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Recent Development

10.21 Custom Poly Packaging

10.21.1 Custom Poly Packaging Corporation Information

10.21.2 Custom Poly Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Custom Poly Packaging Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Custom Poly Packaging Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.21.5 Custom Poly Packaging Recent Development

10.22 International Plastics

10.22.1 International Plastics Corporation Information

10.22.2 International Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 International Plastics Reclosable Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 International Plastics Reclosable Bag Products Offered

10.22.5 International Plastics Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Reclosable Bag Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Reclosable Bag Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Reclosable Bag Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Reclosable Bag Distributors

12.3 Reclosable Bag Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”