Reclining Sofas Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Ashley Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy, Heritage Home Group

The report titled Global Reclining Sofas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Reclining Sofas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Reclining Sofas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Reclining Sofas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Reclining Sofas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Reclining Sofas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reclining Sofas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reclining Sofas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reclining Sofas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reclining Sofas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reclining Sofas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reclining Sofas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ashley Furniture Industries, La-Z-Boy, Heritage Home Group, Man Wah Holdings, Steinhoff International, American Leather, Anji Jinkun Furniture, Ekornes, Macy’s, Natuzzi

Market Segmentation by Product: Fabric Reclining Sofas

Leather Reclining Sofas



Market Segmentation by Application: Home

Office

Hotel

Others



The Reclining Sofas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reclining Sofas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reclining Sofas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Reclining Sofas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Reclining Sofas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Reclining Sofas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Reclining Sofas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Reclining Sofas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Reclining Sofas Market Overview

1.1 Reclining Sofas Product Overview

1.2 Reclining Sofas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fabric Reclining Sofas

1.2.2 Leather Reclining Sofas

1.3 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Reclining Sofas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Reclining Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Reclining Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Reclining Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Reclining Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Reclining Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Reclining Sofas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Reclining Sofas Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Reclining Sofas Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Reclining Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Reclining Sofas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Reclining Sofas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Reclining Sofas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Reclining Sofas Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Reclining Sofas as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Reclining Sofas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Reclining Sofas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Reclining Sofas by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Reclining Sofas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Reclining Sofas by Application

4.1 Reclining Sofas Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home

4.1.2 Office

4.1.3 Hotel

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Reclining Sofas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Reclining Sofas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Reclining Sofas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Reclining Sofas Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Reclining Sofas by Application

4.5.2 Europe Reclining Sofas by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Reclining Sofas by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas by Application

5 North America Reclining Sofas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Reclining Sofas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Reclining Sofas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Reclining Sofas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Reclining Sofas Business

10.1 Ashley Furniture Industries

10.1.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.1.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Developments

10.2 La-Z-Boy

10.2.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

10.2.2 La-Z-Boy Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 La-Z-Boy Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.2.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Developments

10.3 Heritage Home Group

10.3.1 Heritage Home Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Heritage Home Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Heritage Home Group Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Heritage Home Group Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.3.5 Heritage Home Group Recent Developments

10.4 Man Wah Holdings

10.4.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

10.4.2 Man Wah Holdings Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Man Wah Holdings Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Man Wah Holdings Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.4.5 Man Wah Holdings Recent Developments

10.5 Steinhoff International

10.5.1 Steinhoff International Corporation Information

10.5.2 Steinhoff International Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Steinhoff International Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Steinhoff International Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.5.5 Steinhoff International Recent Developments

10.6 American Leather

10.6.1 American Leather Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Leather Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 American Leather Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 American Leather Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.6.5 American Leather Recent Developments

10.7 Anji Jinkun Furniture

10.7.1 Anji Jinkun Furniture Corporation Information

10.7.2 Anji Jinkun Furniture Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Anji Jinkun Furniture Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Anji Jinkun Furniture Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.7.5 Anji Jinkun Furniture Recent Developments

10.8 Ekornes

10.8.1 Ekornes Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ekornes Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Ekornes Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ekornes Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.8.5 Ekornes Recent Developments

10.9 Macy’s

10.9.1 Macy’s Corporation Information

10.9.2 Macy’s Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Macy’s Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Macy’s Reclining Sofas Products Offered

10.9.5 Macy’s Recent Developments

10.10 Natuzzi

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Reclining Sofas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Natuzzi Reclining Sofas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Natuzzi Recent Developments

11 Reclining Sofas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Reclining Sofas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Reclining Sofas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Reclining Sofas Industry Trends

11.4.2 Reclining Sofas Market Drivers

11.4.3 Reclining Sofas Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

