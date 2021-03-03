Recliner Sofas Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Hanssem, Aria Furniture, EMONS

“

The report titled Global Recliner Sofas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Recliner Sofas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Recliner Sofas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Recliner Sofas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Recliner Sofas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Recliner Sofas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Recliner Sofas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Recliner Sofas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Recliner Sofas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Recliner Sofas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Recliner Sofas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Recliner Sofas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hanssem, Aria Furniture, EMONS, Muse Furniture, Man Wah Holdings, La-Z-Boy, Natuzzi Editions, Ashley Furniture, Ekornes

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-Seater Recliner Sofas

Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas



Market Segmentation by Application: Furniture and Furnishings Stores

Supermarkets

Online

Others



The Recliner Sofas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Recliner Sofas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Recliner Sofas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Recliner Sofas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Recliner Sofas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Recliner Sofas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Recliner Sofas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Recliner Sofas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-Seater Recliner Sofas

1.2.3 Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recliner Sofas Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Furniture and Furnishings Stores

1.3.3 Supermarkets

1.3.4 Online

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Recliner Sofas Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Recliner Sofas Industry Trends

2.5.1 Recliner Sofas Market Trends

2.5.2 Recliner Sofas Market Drivers

2.5.3 Recliner Sofas Market Challenges

2.5.4 Recliner Sofas Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Recliner Sofas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Recliner Sofas Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Recliner Sofas by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Recliner Sofas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Recliner Sofas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Recliner Sofas as of 2020)

3.4 Global Recliner Sofas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Recliner Sofas Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Recliner Sofas Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Recliner Sofas Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Recliner Sofas Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Recliner Sofas Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Recliner Sofas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Recliner Sofas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Recliner Sofas Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Recliner Sofas Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Recliner Sofas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Recliner Sofas Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Recliner Sofas Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Recliner Sofas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Recliner Sofas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Recliner Sofas Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Recliner Sofas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Recliner Sofas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Recliner Sofas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Recliner Sofas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Recliner Sofas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Recliner Sofas Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Recliner Sofas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Recliner Sofas Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Recliner Sofas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Recliner Sofas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Recliner Sofas Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Recliner Sofas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Recliner Sofas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Recliner Sofas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hanssem

11.1.1 Hanssem Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hanssem Overview

11.1.3 Hanssem Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Hanssem Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.1.5 Hanssem Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Hanssem Recent Developments

11.2 Aria Furniture

11.2.1 Aria Furniture Corporation Information

11.2.2 Aria Furniture Overview

11.2.3 Aria Furniture Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Aria Furniture Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.2.5 Aria Furniture Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Aria Furniture Recent Developments

11.3 EMONS

11.3.1 EMONS Corporation Information

11.3.2 EMONS Overview

11.3.3 EMONS Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 EMONS Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.3.5 EMONS Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 EMONS Recent Developments

11.4 Muse Furniture

11.4.1 Muse Furniture Corporation Information

11.4.2 Muse Furniture Overview

11.4.3 Muse Furniture Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Muse Furniture Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.4.5 Muse Furniture Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Muse Furniture Recent Developments

11.5 Man Wah Holdings

11.5.1 Man Wah Holdings Corporation Information

11.5.2 Man Wah Holdings Overview

11.5.3 Man Wah Holdings Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Man Wah Holdings Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.5.5 Man Wah Holdings Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Man Wah Holdings Recent Developments

11.6 La-Z-Boy

11.6.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

11.6.2 La-Z-Boy Overview

11.6.3 La-Z-Boy Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 La-Z-Boy Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.6.5 La-Z-Boy Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 La-Z-Boy Recent Developments

11.7 Natuzzi Editions

11.7.1 Natuzzi Editions Corporation Information

11.7.2 Natuzzi Editions Overview

11.7.3 Natuzzi Editions Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Natuzzi Editions Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.7.5 Natuzzi Editions Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Natuzzi Editions Recent Developments

11.8 Ashley Furniture

11.8.1 Ashley Furniture Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ashley Furniture Overview

11.8.3 Ashley Furniture Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Ashley Furniture Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.8.5 Ashley Furniture Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Ashley Furniture Recent Developments

11.9 Ekornes

11.9.1 Ekornes Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ekornes Overview

11.9.3 Ekornes Recliner Sofas Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Ekornes Recliner Sofas Products and Services

11.9.5 Ekornes Recliner Sofas SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Ekornes Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Recliner Sofas Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Recliner Sofas Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Recliner Sofas Production Mode & Process

12.4 Recliner Sofas Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Recliner Sofas Sales Channels

12.4.2 Recliner Sofas Distributors

12.5 Recliner Sofas Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”