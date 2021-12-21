Reclaimed Rubber Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd., Allcock & Sons, GRP

“

A newly published report titled “(Reclaimed Rubber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reclaimed Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reclaimed Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reclaimed Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reclaimed Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reclaimed Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reclaimed Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd., Allcock & Sons, GRP, Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd., Huxar Reclamation, U.S. Rubber, Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd., Star Polymers Inc., Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp., North West Rubber, Bas Recycling, Inc, Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd., Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd., Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Sekisui Jushi Corporation, Swani Rubber Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

WTR

Butyl Reclaim

EPDM



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Aircraft Tires

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods



The Reclaimed Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reclaimed Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reclaimed Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Reclaimed Rubber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reclaimed Rubber

1.2 Reclaimed Rubber Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Materials 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 WTR

1.2.3 Butyl Reclaim

1.2.4 EPDM

1.3 Reclaimed Rubber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive & Aircraft Tires

1.3.3 Retreading

1.3.4 Belts & Hoses

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Molded Rubber Goods

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Reclaimed Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Reclaimed Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Reclaimed Rubber Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Reclaimed Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Reclaimed Rubber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Reclaimed Rubber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Reclaimed Rubber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Reclaimed Rubber Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Reclaimed Rubber Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Reclaimed Rubber Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Reclaimed Rubber Production

3.4.1 North America Reclaimed Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Production

3.5.1 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Reclaimed Rubber Production

3.6.1 China Reclaimed Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Reclaimed Rubber Production

3.7.1 Japan Reclaimed Rubber Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Reclaimed Rubber Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Materials

5.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Production Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Revenue Market Share by Materials (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Reclaimed Rubber Price by Materials (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd.

7.1.1 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sun Exims(India) Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Allcock & Sons

7.2.1 Allcock & Sons Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.2.2 Allcock & Sons Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Allcock & Sons Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Allcock & Sons Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Allcock & Sons Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GRP

7.3.1 GRP Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.3.2 GRP Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GRP Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GRP Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GRP Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.

7.4.1 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Huxar Reclamation

7.5.1 Huxar Reclamation Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huxar Reclamation Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Huxar Reclamation Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Huxar Reclamation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Huxar Reclamation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 U.S. Rubber

7.6.1 U.S. Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.6.2 U.S. Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.6.3 U.S. Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 U.S. Rubber Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 U.S. Rubber Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yeu Guan Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Star Polymers Inc.

7.8.1 Star Polymers Inc. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.8.2 Star Polymers Inc. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Star Polymers Inc. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Star Polymers Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Star Polymers Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.

7.9.1 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.9.2 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 North West Rubber

7.10.1 North West Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.10.2 North West Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.10.3 North West Rubber Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 North West Rubber Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 North West Rubber Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Bas Recycling, Inc

7.11.1 Bas Recycling, Inc Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bas Recycling, Inc Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Bas Recycling, Inc Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Bas Recycling, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Bas Recycling, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd.

7.12.1 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jinzhou Jinfeng Tyre Group Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Tangshan Xing Yu Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

7.14.1 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.14.2 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Maxan Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sekisui Jushi Corporation

7.15.1 Sekisui Jushi Corporation Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sekisui Jushi Corporation Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sekisui Jushi Corporation Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Sekisui Jushi Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sekisui Jushi Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Swani Rubber Industries

7.16.1 Swani Rubber Industries Reclaimed Rubber Corporation Information

7.16.2 Swani Rubber Industries Reclaimed Rubber Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Swani Rubber Industries Reclaimed Rubber Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Swani Rubber Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Swani Rubber Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Reclaimed Rubber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Reclaimed Rubber Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Reclaimed Rubber

8.4 Reclaimed Rubber Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Reclaimed Rubber Distributors List

9.3 Reclaimed Rubber Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Reclaimed Rubber Industry Trends

10.2 Reclaimed Rubber Growth Drivers

10.3 Reclaimed Rubber Market Challenges

10.4 Reclaimed Rubber Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reclaimed Rubber by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Reclaimed Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Reclaimed Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Reclaimed Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Reclaimed Rubber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Reclaimed Rubber

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Reclaimed Rubber by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Reclaimed Rubber by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Reclaimed Rubber by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Reclaimed Rubber by Country

13 Forecast by Materials and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reclaimed Rubber by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Reclaimed Rubber by Materials (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Reclaimed Rubber by Materials (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Reclaimed Rubber by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

