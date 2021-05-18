Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2028-Panasonic (Sanyo), Nikon, Fujifilm

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021 – – QY Research recently added a research report, Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Research Report 2021 to its ever-increasing repository. The research report discusses the future of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. It highlights the drivers and restraints and sheds light on the undercurrents defining the threats and opportunities. The research report is projected to provide the readers with a thorough evaluation of factors influencing the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. To serve the same purpose, analysts have used a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These evaluations are supported by the unbiased opinions of market experts.

The assessment of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market is determined with the mention of global figures and CAGR for the forecast period. Analysts have also included the historic figures for the mentioned segments and the forecast ones to help the readers understand the progress each part of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market will make in the coming years.

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market: Drivers and Restraints

The thorough evaluation of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market includes a complete explanation of the drivers present in the market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development, the impact of changing economies, and consumer behaviors to ascertain the factors that will drive the overall market. In addition, analysts have also tried to factor in changes in manufacturing activities and industrial operations that will determine the sales of the products in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market.

This chapter also explains the possible restraints present in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. It assesses the reasons that could hamper the growth of the market. Analysts have evaluated the rising environmental concerns and fluctuating cost of raw materials that is projected to dampen the spirit of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. However, analysts have also presented potential opportunities that the players in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market can bank on. The chapter on drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities presents a holistic view of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market.

Key players cited in the report:

Sony, Panasonic (Sanyo), Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Motorola, Honcell Energy, Kodak, Maxell, YOK Energy, BAK Group, BYD Company, LG Chem, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Saft Groupe S.A, Toshiba Corporation, A123 Systems, Valence Technology

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market: Competitive Landscape

Analysts have thoroughly assessed the competitive landscape present in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. The report includes the study of the key players operating in the Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. It also details the strategic initiatives that the companies have taken in recent years to keep up with the intensifying competition. In addition, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development plans, and their business strategies going forward.

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market: Segment Analysis

This chapter focuses on the various segments present in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. The report segments the market based on type, application, product, service, and end users. This breakdown allows a granular view of the subject. It helps in understanding the changes in production and overall needs of consumers that are likely to influence these segments.

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market by Type Segments:

Cylindrical Battery, Prismatic Battery

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market by Application Segments:

Electronic, Automobile, Medical, Military and National Defense, Textile, Aeronautics and Astronautics, Industrial, Energy, Other

Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market: Regional Analysis

The chapter on regional analysis highlights the political scenario in emerging economies and developed nations that are expected to influence the demand and supply dynamics. The regional analysis also helps in ascertaining the shifting needs of the population that have a critical impact on the overall Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. Cost of labor, raw materials, and production costs depending on the region have also been factored in this part of the research report.

T he Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries market.

TOC

1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Product Overview

1.2 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cylindrical Battery

1.2.2 Prismatic Battery

1.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Application

4.1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronic

4.1.2 Automobile

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Military and National Defense

4.1.5 Textile

4.1.6 Aeronautics and Astronautics

4.1.7 Industrial

4.1.8 Energy

4.1.9 Other

4.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

5.1 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

6.1 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

8.1 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Business

10.1 Sony

10.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sony Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Sony Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.1.5 Sony Recent Development

10.2 Panasonic (Sanyo)

10.2.1 Panasonic (Sanyo) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasonic (Sanyo) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasonic (Sanyo) Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Sony Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasonic (Sanyo) Recent Development

10.3 Nikon

10.3.1 Nikon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nikon Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nikon Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nikon Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.3.5 Nikon Recent Development

10.4 Fujifilm

10.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujifilm Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Fujifilm Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Fujifilm Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.5 Olympus

10.5.1 Olympus Corporation Information

10.5.2 Olympus Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Olympus Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Olympus Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.5.5 Olympus Recent Development

10.6 Motorola

10.6.1 Motorola Corporation Information

10.6.2 Motorola Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Motorola Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Motorola Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.6.5 Motorola Recent Development

10.7 Honcell Energy

10.7.1 Honcell Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Honcell Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Honcell Energy Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Honcell Energy Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.7.5 Honcell Energy Recent Development

10.8 Kodak

10.8.1 Kodak Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kodak Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kodak Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kodak Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.8.5 Kodak Recent Development

10.9 Maxell

10.9.1 Maxell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Maxell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Maxell Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Maxell Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.9.5 Maxell Recent Development

10.10 YOK Energy

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 YOK Energy Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 YOK Energy Recent Development

10.11 BAK Group

10.11.1 BAK Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 BAK Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BAK Group Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BAK Group Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.11.5 BAK Group Recent Development

10.12 BYD Company

10.12.1 BYD Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 BYD Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BYD Company Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BYD Company Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.12.5 BYD Company Recent Development

10.13 LG Chem

10.13.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.13.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LG Chem Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LG Chem Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.13.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.14 Samsung

10.14.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.14.2 Samsung Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Samsung Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Samsung Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.14.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.15 GS Yuasa

10.15.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.15.2 GS Yuasa Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 GS Yuasa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 GS Yuasa Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.15.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.16 Hitachi

10.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hitachi Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.16.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.17 Johnson Controls

10.17.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.17.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Johnson Controls Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Johnson Controls Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.17.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.18 Saft Groupe S.A

10.18.1 Saft Groupe S.A Corporation Information

10.18.2 Saft Groupe S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Saft Groupe S.A Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Saft Groupe S.A Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.18.5 Saft Groupe S.A Recent Development

10.19 Toshiba Corporation

10.19.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.19.2 Toshiba Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Toshiba Corporation Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Toshiba Corporation Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.19.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

10.20 A123 Systems

10.20.1 A123 Systems Corporation Information

10.20.2 A123 Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 A123 Systems Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 A123 Systems Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.20.5 A123 Systems Recent Development

10.21 Valence Technology

10.21.1 Valence Technology Corporation Information

10.21.2 Valence Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Valence Technology Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Valence Technology Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Products Offered

10.21.5 Valence Technology Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Distributors

12.3 Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

