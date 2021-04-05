Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Epson, SNBC, Star Micronics

“

The report titled Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Epson, SNBC, Star Micronics, HP, NCR, Custom SPA, Zebra, Oki Data Americas, Citizen Systems, Bixolon, Pertech Industries, TransAct, SEWOO

Market Segmentation by Product: Mobile Receipt Printer

Desktop Receipt Printer



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitality

Retail

Healthcare

Entertainment

Others



The Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Mobile Receipt Printer

1.3.3 Desktop Receipt Printer

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitality

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Healthcare

1.4.5 Entertainment

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Trends

2.3.2 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Drivers

2.3.3 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Challenges

2.3.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale as of 2019)

3.4 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Epson

8.1.1 Epson Corporation Information

8.1.2 Epson Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Epson Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.1.5 Epson SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Epson Recent Developments

8.2 SNBC

8.2.1 SNBC Corporation Information

8.2.2 SNBC Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 SNBC Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.2.5 SNBC SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 SNBC Recent Developments

8.3 Star Micronics

8.3.1 Star Micronics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Star Micronics Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Star Micronics Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.3.5 Star Micronics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Star Micronics Recent Developments

8.4 HP

8.4.1 HP Corporation Information

8.4.2 HP Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 HP Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.4.5 HP SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 HP Recent Developments

8.5 NCR

8.5.1 NCR Corporation Information

8.5.2 NCR Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 NCR Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.5.5 NCR SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 NCR Recent Developments

8.6 Custom SPA

8.6.1 Custom SPA Corporation Information

8.6.2 Custom SPA Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 Custom SPA Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.6.5 Custom SPA SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Custom SPA Recent Developments

8.7 Zebra

8.7.1 Zebra Corporation Information

8.7.2 Zebra Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 Zebra Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.7.5 Zebra SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Zebra Recent Developments

8.8 Oki Data Americas

8.8.1 Oki Data Americas Corporation Information

8.8.2 Oki Data Americas Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Oki Data Americas Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.8.5 Oki Data Americas SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Oki Data Americas Recent Developments

8.9 Citizen Systems

8.9.1 Citizen Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Citizen Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Citizen Systems Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.9.5 Citizen Systems SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Citizen Systems Recent Developments

8.10 Bixolon

8.10.1 Bixolon Corporation Information

8.10.2 Bixolon Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Bixolon Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.10.5 Bixolon SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Bixolon Recent Developments

8.11 Pertech Industries

8.11.1 Pertech Industries Corporation Information

8.11.2 Pertech Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.11.3 Pertech Industries Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.11.5 Pertech Industries SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Pertech Industries Recent Developments

8.12 TransAct

8.12.1 TransAct Corporation Information

8.12.2 TransAct Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.12.3 TransAct Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.12.5 TransAct SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 TransAct Recent Developments

8.13 SEWOO

8.13.1 SEWOO Corporation Information

8.13.2 SEWOO Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.13.3 SEWOO Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Products and Services

8.13.5 SEWOO SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 SEWOO Recent Developments

9 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Sales Channels

11.2.2 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Distributors

11.3 Receipt Printers for Point-of-Sale Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”