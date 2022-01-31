Ready-to-Press Powders Market Outlook 2022, Business Development, Research Report 2028 | Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Kennametal, Global Tungsten & Powders

“

A newly published report titled “Ready-to-Press Powders Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ready-to-Press Powders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ready-to-Press Powders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ready-to-Press Powders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ready-to-Press Powders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ready-to-Press Powders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ready-to-Press Powders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Kennametal, Global Tungsten & Powders, Sandvik, American National Carbide, HIH Technologies, GNP Graystar, Accumet Materials, TechMet Carbide, GE Additive, Höganäs, Towanda Metadyne, Zigong Hard Alloy, Xiamen Tungsten

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tungsten Carbide

Cobalt carbide

Silicon Carbide

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Carbide Tools

Wear Parts

Others



The Ready-to-Press Powders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ready-to-Press Powders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ready-to-Press Powders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ready-to-Press Powders in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tungsten Carbide

2.1.2 Cobalt carbide

2.1.3 Silicon Carbide

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Carbide Tools

3.1.2 Wear Parts

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ready-to-Press Powders Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ready-to-Press Powders in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ready-to-Press Powders Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ready-to-Press Powders Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ready-to-Press Powders Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ready-to-Press Powders Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ready-to-Press Powders Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ready-to-Press Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ready-to-Press Powders Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ready-to-Press Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ready-to-Press Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ready-to-Press Powders Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ready-to-Press Powders Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hyperion Materials & Technologies

7.1.1 Hyperion Materials & Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hyperion Materials & Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hyperion Materials & Technologies Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hyperion Materials & Technologies Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.1.5 Hyperion Materials & Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Kennametal

7.2.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kennametal Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kennametal Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.2.5 Kennametal Recent Development

7.3 Global Tungsten & Powders

7.3.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information

7.3.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.3.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Recent Development

7.4 Sandvik

7.4.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sandvik Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sandvik Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.4.5 Sandvik Recent Development

7.5 American National Carbide

7.5.1 American National Carbide Corporation Information

7.5.2 American National Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 American National Carbide Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 American National Carbide Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.5.5 American National Carbide Recent Development

7.6 HIH Technologies

7.6.1 HIH Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 HIH Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HIH Technologies Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HIH Technologies Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.6.5 HIH Technologies Recent Development

7.7 GNP Graystar

7.7.1 GNP Graystar Corporation Information

7.7.2 GNP Graystar Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GNP Graystar Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GNP Graystar Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.7.5 GNP Graystar Recent Development

7.8 Accumet Materials

7.8.1 Accumet Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Accumet Materials Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Accumet Materials Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Accumet Materials Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.8.5 Accumet Materials Recent Development

7.9 TechMet Carbide

7.9.1 TechMet Carbide Corporation Information

7.9.2 TechMet Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TechMet Carbide Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TechMet Carbide Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.9.5 TechMet Carbide Recent Development

7.10 GE Additive

7.10.1 GE Additive Corporation Information

7.10.2 GE Additive Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GE Additive Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GE Additive Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.10.5 GE Additive Recent Development

7.11 Höganäs

7.11.1 Höganäs Corporation Information

7.11.2 Höganäs Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Höganäs Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Höganäs Ready-to-Press Powders Products Offered

7.11.5 Höganäs Recent Development

7.12 Towanda Metadyne

7.12.1 Towanda Metadyne Corporation Information

7.12.2 Towanda Metadyne Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Towanda Metadyne Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Towanda Metadyne Products Offered

7.12.5 Towanda Metadyne Recent Development

7.13 Zigong Hard Alloy

7.13.1 Zigong Hard Alloy Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zigong Hard Alloy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zigong Hard Alloy Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zigong Hard Alloy Products Offered

7.13.5 Zigong Hard Alloy Recent Development

7.14 Xiamen Tungsten

7.14.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xiamen Tungsten Ready-to-Press Powders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xiamen Tungsten Products Offered

7.14.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ready-to-Press Powders Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ready-to-Press Powders Distributors

8.3 Ready-to-Press Powders Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ready-to-Press Powders Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ready-to-Press Powders Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ready-to-Press Powders Distributors

8.5 Ready-to-Press Powders Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”