Ready Meal Market Size, Share and Manufacture Development Analysis Report|Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever

Los Angeles, United States April 2021- – The global Ready Meal market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Ready Meal market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Ready Meal Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Ready Meal market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Ready Meal market.

Leading players of the global Ready Meal market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Ready Meal market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Ready Meal market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Ready Meal market.

Ready Meal Market Leading Players

Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain, Advanced Fresh Concepts

Ready Meal Segmentation by Product

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals

Ready Meal Segmentation by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Ready Meal market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Ready Meal market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Ready Meal market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Ready Meal market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Ready Meal market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Ready Meal market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Ready Meal Market Overview

1.1 Ready Meal Product Overview

1.2 Ready Meal Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

1.2.2 Canned Ready Meals

1.2.3 Dried Ready Meals

1.3 Global Ready Meal Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ready Meal Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ready Meal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ready Meal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Ready Meal Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ready Meal Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ready Meal Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ready Meal Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ready Meal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ready Meal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ready Meal Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ready Meal Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ready Meal as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ready Meal Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ready Meal Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Ready Meal Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ready Meal Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ready Meal Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ready Meal Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ready Meal Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Ready Meal by Application

4.1 Ready Meal Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

4.1.2 Independent Retailers

4.1.3 Convenience Stores

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Ready Meal Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ready Meal Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ready Meal Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ready Meal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ready Meal Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ready Meal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Ready Meal by Country

5.1 North America Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Ready Meal by Country

6.1 Europe Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ready Meal Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Ready Meal by Country

8.1 Latin America Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ready Meal Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ready Meal Business

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nestle Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nestle Ready Meal Products Offered

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 ConAgra

10.2.1 ConAgra Corporation Information

10.2.2 ConAgra Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ConAgra Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nestle Ready Meal Products Offered

10.2.5 ConAgra Recent Development

10.3 Unilever

10.3.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.3.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Unilever Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Unilever Ready Meal Products Offered

10.3.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.4 Kraft Heinz

10.4.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kraft Heinz Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kraft Heinz Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kraft Heinz Ready Meal Products Offered

10.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.5 Campbell Soup

10.5.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

10.5.2 Campbell Soup Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Campbell Soup Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Campbell Soup Ready Meal Products Offered

10.5.5 Campbell Soup Recent Development

10.6 Hormel Foods

10.6.1 Hormel Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hormel Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hormel Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hormel Foods Ready Meal Products Offered

10.6.5 Hormel Foods Recent Development

10.7 The Schwan Food

10.7.1 The Schwan Food Corporation Information

10.7.2 The Schwan Food Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 The Schwan Food Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 The Schwan Food Ready Meal Products Offered

10.7.5 The Schwan Food Recent Development

10.8 JBS

10.8.1 JBS Corporation Information

10.8.2 JBS Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 JBS Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 JBS Ready Meal Products Offered

10.8.5 JBS Recent Development

10.9 Sigma Alimentos

10.9.1 Sigma Alimentos Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sigma Alimentos Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sigma Alimentos Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sigma Alimentos Ready Meal Products Offered

10.9.5 Sigma Alimentos Recent Development

10.10 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ready Meal Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Ready Meal Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods) Recent Development

10.11 Sisters Food Group

10.11.1 Sisters Food Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sisters Food Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sisters Food Group Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sisters Food Group Ready Meal Products Offered

10.11.5 Sisters Food Group Recent Development

10.12 Tyson Foods

10.12.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tyson Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tyson Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tyson Foods Ready Meal Products Offered

10.12.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

10.13 Fleury Michon

10.13.1 Fleury Michon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fleury Michon Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Fleury Michon Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Fleury Michon Ready Meal Products Offered

10.13.5 Fleury Michon Recent Development

10.14 Grupo Herdez

10.14.1 Grupo Herdez Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grupo Herdez Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Grupo Herdez Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Grupo Herdez Ready Meal Products Offered

10.14.5 Grupo Herdez Recent Development

10.15 Greencore Group

10.15.1 Greencore Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Greencore Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Greencore Group Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Greencore Group Ready Meal Products Offered

10.15.5 Greencore Group Recent Development

10.16 Maple Leaf Foods

10.16.1 Maple Leaf Foods Corporation Information

10.16.2 Maple Leaf Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Maple Leaf Foods Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Maple Leaf Foods Ready Meal Products Offered

10.16.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Development

10.17 McCain

10.17.1 McCain Corporation Information

10.17.2 McCain Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 McCain Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 McCain Ready Meal Products Offered

10.17.5 McCain Recent Development

10.18 Advanced Fresh Concepts

10.18.1 Advanced Fresh Concepts Corporation Information

10.18.2 Advanced Fresh Concepts Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Advanced Fresh Concepts Ready Meal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Advanced Fresh Concepts Ready Meal Products Offered

10.18.5 Advanced Fresh Concepts Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ready Meal Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ready Meal Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ready Meal Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ready Meal Distributors

12.3 Ready Meal Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

