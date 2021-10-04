Raw Steel Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | ArcelorMittal, China Baowu, Nippon Steel

“

The report titled Global Raw Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Raw Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Raw Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Raw Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Raw Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Raw Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Raw Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Raw Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Raw Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Raw Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Raw Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Raw Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ArcelorMittal, China Baowu, Nippon Steel, HBIS, POSCO, Shagang, Ansteel, Jianlong, Tata Steel, Shougang, Shandong Steel, JFE Steel, Valin, Nucor, Hyundai Steel, IMIDRO, JSW Steel, SAIL, Benxi Steel, Fangda Steel, NLMK, Baotou Steel, Techint, U. S. Steel, EVRAZ, Gerdau, MMK, Shaanxi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, SSAB

Market Segmentation by Product:

Oxygen Process

Electric Process

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Infrastructure

Mechanical Equipment

Automotive

Metal Products

Electrical Equipment

Domestic Appliances

Other Transport



The Raw Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Raw Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Raw Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Raw Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Raw Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Raw Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Raw Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Raw Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Raw Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raw Steel

1.2 Raw Steel Segment by Manufacturing Technique

1.2.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Manufacturing Technique 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Oxygen Process

1.2.3 Electric Process

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Raw Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building & Infrastructure

1.3.3 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Metal Products

1.3.6 Electrical Equipment

1.3.7 Domestic Appliances

1.3.8 Other Transport

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Raw Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Raw Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South America Raw Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Raw Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Raw Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Raw Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Raw Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Raw Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Raw Steel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Raw Steel Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Raw Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Raw Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Raw Steel Production

3.6.1 China Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Raw Steel Production

3.7.1 Japan Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Raw Steel Production

3.8.1 India Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South America Raw Steel Production

3.9.1 South America Raw Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South America Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Raw Steel Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Raw Steel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Raw Steel Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Raw Steel Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Raw Steel Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Manufacturing Technique

5.1 Global Raw Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Raw Steel Price by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Raw Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Raw Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.1.2 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 China Baowu

7.2.1 China Baowu Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.2.2 China Baowu Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.2.3 China Baowu Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 China Baowu Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 China Baowu Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nippon Steel

7.3.1 Nippon Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nippon Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nippon Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 HBIS

7.4.1 HBIS Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 HBIS Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.4.3 HBIS Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 HBIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 HBIS Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 POSCO

7.5.1 POSCO Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.5.2 POSCO Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.5.3 POSCO Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 POSCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 POSCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Shagang

7.6.1 Shagang Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shagang Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Shagang Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Shagang Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Shagang Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Ansteel

7.7.1 Ansteel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ansteel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Ansteel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Ansteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ansteel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jianlong

7.8.1 Jianlong Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jianlong Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jianlong Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jianlong Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jianlong Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tata Steel

7.9.1 Tata Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tata Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tata Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tata Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shougang

7.10.1 Shougang Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shougang Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shougang Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shougang Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shougang Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shandong Steel

7.11.1 Shandong Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shandong Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shandong Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shandong Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 JFE Steel

7.12.1 JFE Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.12.2 JFE Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.12.3 JFE Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 JFE Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Valin

7.13.1 Valin Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.13.2 Valin Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Valin Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Valin Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Valin Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Nucor

7.14.1 Nucor Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nucor Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Nucor Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Nucor Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Nucor Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hyundai Steel

7.15.1 Hyundai Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hyundai Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hyundai Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hyundai Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 IMIDRO

7.16.1 IMIDRO Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.16.2 IMIDRO Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.16.3 IMIDRO Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 IMIDRO Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 IMIDRO Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 JSW Steel

7.17.1 JSW Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.17.2 JSW Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.17.3 JSW Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 JSW Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 JSW Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 SAIL

7.18.1 SAIL Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.18.2 SAIL Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.18.3 SAIL Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 SAIL Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 SAIL Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Benxi Steel

7.19.1 Benxi Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.19.2 Benxi Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Benxi Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Benxi Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Benxi Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Fangda Steel

7.20.1 Fangda Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fangda Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Fangda Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Fangda Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Fangda Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 NLMK

7.21.1 NLMK Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.21.2 NLMK Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.21.3 NLMK Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 NLMK Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 NLMK Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Baotou Steel

7.22.1 Baotou Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.22.2 Baotou Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Baotou Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Baotou Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Baotou Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Techint

7.23.1 Techint Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.23.2 Techint Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Techint Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Techint Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Techint Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 U. S. Steel

7.24.1 U. S. Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.24.2 U. S. Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.24.3 U. S. Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 U. S. Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 U. S. Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 EVRAZ

7.25.1 EVRAZ Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.25.2 EVRAZ Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.25.3 EVRAZ Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 EVRAZ Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 EVRAZ Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Gerdau

7.26.1 Gerdau Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.26.2 Gerdau Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Gerdau Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Gerdau Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Gerdau Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 MMK

7.27.1 MMK Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.27.2 MMK Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.27.3 MMK Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 MMK Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 MMK Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Shaanxi Steel

7.28.1 Shaanxi Steel Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.28.2 Shaanxi Steel Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Shaanxi Steel Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Shaanxi Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Shaanxi Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Thyssenkrupp

7.29.1 Thyssenkrupp Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.29.2 Thyssenkrupp Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Thyssenkrupp Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Thyssenkrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 SSAB

7.30.1 SSAB Raw Steel Corporation Information

7.30.2 SSAB Raw Steel Product Portfolio

7.30.3 SSAB Raw Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 SSAB Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 SSAB Recent Developments/Updates

8 Raw Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Raw Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Raw Steel

8.4 Raw Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Raw Steel Distributors List

9.3 Raw Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Raw Steel Industry Trends

10.2 Raw Steel Growth Drivers

10.3 Raw Steel Market Challenges

10.4 Raw Steel Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Raw Steel by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South America Raw Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Raw Steel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Raw Steel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Raw Steel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Raw Steel by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Raw Steel by Country

13 Forecast by Manufacturing Technique and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Raw Steel by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Raw Steel by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Raw Steel by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Raw Steel by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

