Raw Chicken Meat Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | JBS, Tyson Foods, Teys

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Raw Chicken Meat market is comprehensively prepared with a main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Raw Chicken Meat Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Raw Chicken Meat market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Raw Chicken Meat market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research studies on important aspects of the global Raw Chicken Meat market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Raw Chicken Meat market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Raw Chicken Meat market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Raw Chicken Meat market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Raw Chicken Meat market.

Raw Chicken Meat Market Leading Players

JBS, Tyson Foods, Teys, Cargill, BRF S.A., Koch Foods, Mountaire Farms, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms, Perdue, Foster Farms, Copacol, Sunner Development, Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding, Shandong Xiantan, Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry, Seara Institucional, Bello Alimentos, PROTEINSA, Prosavic, Sopraval, Faenadora SanVicente, Granja Tres Arroyos

Raw Chicken Meat Segmentation by Product

Chicken Breast, Wings, Inner Fillet, Drumstick, Thighs, Others

Raw Chicken Meat Segmentation by Application

Fried Chicken, Roast Chicken, Grilled Chicken, Ground Chicken, Corned Chicken, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Raw Chicken Meat market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Raw Chicken Meat market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Raw Chicken Meat market?

• How will the global Raw Chicken Meat market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Raw Chicken Meat market?

TOC

1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Overview

1.1 Raw Chicken Meat Product Overview

1.2 Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chicken Breast

1.2.2 Wings

1.2.3 Inner Fillet

1.2.4 Drumstick

1.2.5 Thighs

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Raw Chicken Meat Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Raw Chicken Meat Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Raw Chicken Meat Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Raw Chicken Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Raw Chicken Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Raw Chicken Meat Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Raw Chicken Meat as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Raw Chicken Meat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Raw Chicken Meat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Raw Chicken Meat Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Raw Chicken Meat by Application

4.1 Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fried Chicken

4.1.2 Roast Chicken

4.1.3 Grilled Chicken

4.1.4 Ground Chicken

4.1.5 Corned Chicken

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Raw Chicken Meat by Country

5.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Raw Chicken Meat by Country

6.1 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat by Country

8.1 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Raw Chicken Meat Business

10.1 JBS

10.1.1 JBS Corporation Information

10.1.2 JBS Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 JBS Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 JBS Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.1.5 JBS Recent Development

10.2 Tyson Foods

10.2.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tyson Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tyson Foods Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 JBS Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.2.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

10.3 Teys

10.3.1 Teys Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teys Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teys Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Teys Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.3.5 Teys Recent Development

10.4 Cargill

10.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cargill Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cargill Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.5 BRF S.A.

10.5.1 BRF S.A. Corporation Information

10.5.2 BRF S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BRF S.A. Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BRF S.A. Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.5.5 BRF S.A. Recent Development

10.6 Koch Foods

10.6.1 Koch Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 Koch Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Koch Foods Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Koch Foods Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.6.5 Koch Foods Recent Development

10.7 Mountaire Farms

10.7.1 Mountaire Farms Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mountaire Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mountaire Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mountaire Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.7.5 Mountaire Farms Recent Development

10.8 Sanderson Farms

10.8.1 Sanderson Farms Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sanderson Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sanderson Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sanderson Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.8.5 Sanderson Farms Recent Development

10.9 Wayne Farms

10.9.1 Wayne Farms Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wayne Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wayne Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wayne Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.9.5 Wayne Farms Recent Development

10.10 Perdue

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Raw Chicken Meat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Perdue Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Perdue Recent Development

10.11 Foster Farms

10.11.1 Foster Farms Corporation Information

10.11.2 Foster Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Foster Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Foster Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.11.5 Foster Farms Recent Development

10.12 Copacol

10.12.1 Copacol Corporation Information

10.12.2 Copacol Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Copacol Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Copacol Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.12.5 Copacol Recent Development

10.13 Sunner Development

10.13.1 Sunner Development Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sunner Development Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sunner Development Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sunner Development Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.13.5 Sunner Development Recent Development

10.14 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding

10.14.1 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.14.5 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Recent Development

10.15 Shandong Xiantan

10.15.1 Shandong Xiantan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shandong Xiantan Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Shandong Xiantan Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Shandong Xiantan Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.15.5 Shandong Xiantan Recent Development

10.16 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry

10.16.1 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.16.5 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Recent Development

10.17 Seara Institucional

10.17.1 Seara Institucional Corporation Information

10.17.2 Seara Institucional Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Seara Institucional Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Seara Institucional Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.17.5 Seara Institucional Recent Development

10.18 Bello Alimentos

10.18.1 Bello Alimentos Corporation Information

10.18.2 Bello Alimentos Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Bello Alimentos Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Bello Alimentos Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.18.5 Bello Alimentos Recent Development

10.19 PROTEINSA

10.19.1 PROTEINSA Corporation Information

10.19.2 PROTEINSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 PROTEINSA Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 PROTEINSA Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.19.5 PROTEINSA Recent Development

10.20 Prosavic

10.20.1 Prosavic Corporation Information

10.20.2 Prosavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Prosavic Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Prosavic Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.20.5 Prosavic Recent Development

10.21 Sopraval

10.21.1 Sopraval Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sopraval Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Sopraval Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Sopraval Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.21.5 Sopraval Recent Development

10.22 Faenadora SanVicente

10.22.1 Faenadora SanVicente Corporation Information

10.22.2 Faenadora SanVicente Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Faenadora SanVicente Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Faenadora SanVicente Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.22.5 Faenadora SanVicente Recent Development

10.23 Granja Tres Arroyos

10.23.1 Granja Tres Arroyos Corporation Information

10.23.2 Granja Tres Arroyos Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Granja Tres Arroyos Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Granja Tres Arroyos Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

10.23.5 Granja Tres Arroyos Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Raw Chicken Meat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Raw Chicken Meat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Raw Chicken Meat Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Raw Chicken Meat Distributors

12.3 Raw Chicken Meat Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

