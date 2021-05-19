Ratchet Handles Market Current Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook to 2027| Rotar Group(Toptul), Teng Tools, Infar Industrial Co.

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the Global Ratchet Handles Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Ratchet Handles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Ratchet Handles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ratchet Handles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ratchet Handles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ratchet Handles Market Research Report: Rotar Group(Toptul), Teng Tools, Infar Industrial Co., Ltd., Craftsman, Ampco Safety Tools, Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC), TOYA SA, Strainrite Fencing Systems, Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd, SUPER TOP Industrial Co., Ltd., Rexnord Corporation, William Tools, Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd., Compass Corp., New Concept Tools

Global Ratchet Handles Market Segmentation by Product: Mini Head Ratchet Handles, Rotatable Head Ratchet Handles, Extendable Ratchet Handles, Others

Global Ratchet Handles Market Segmentation by Application: Machinery Industry, Automobile Industry, Others

The report has classified the global Ratchet Handles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Ratchet Handles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Ratchet Handles industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Ratchet Handles industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Table of Contents

1 Ratchet Handles Market Overview

1.1 Ratchet Handles Product Overview

1.2 Ratchet Handles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mini Head Ratchet Handles

1.2.2 Rotatable Head Ratchet Handles

1.2.3 Extendable Ratchet Handles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Ratchet Handles Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ratchet Handles Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ratchet Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ratchet Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Ratchet Handles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ratchet Handles Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ratchet Handles Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ratchet Handles Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ratchet Handles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ratchet Handles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ratchet Handles Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ratchet Handles Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ratchet Handles as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ratchet Handles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ratchet Handles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ratchet Handles Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ratchet Handles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ratchet Handles Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ratchet Handles Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Ratchet Handles by Application

4.1 Ratchet Handles Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Machinery Industry

4.1.2 Automobile Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Ratchet Handles Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ratchet Handles Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ratchet Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ratchet Handles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Ratchet Handles by Country

5.1 North America Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Ratchet Handles by Country

6.1 Europe Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Ratchet Handles by Country

8.1 Latin America Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ratchet Handles Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ratchet Handles Business

10.1 Rotar Group(Toptul)

10.1.1 Rotar Group(Toptul) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rotar Group(Toptul) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rotar Group(Toptul) Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rotar Group(Toptul) Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.1.5 Rotar Group(Toptul) Recent Development

10.2 Teng Tools

10.2.1 Teng Tools Corporation Information

10.2.2 Teng Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Teng Tools Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rotar Group(Toptul) Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.2.5 Teng Tools Recent Development

10.3 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd.

10.3.1 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd. Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd. Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.3.5 Infar Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.4 Craftsman

10.4.1 Craftsman Corporation Information

10.4.2 Craftsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Craftsman Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Craftsman Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.4.5 Craftsman Recent Development

10.5 Ampco Safety Tools

10.5.1 Ampco Safety Tools Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ampco Safety Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ampco Safety Tools Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ampco Safety Tools Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.5.5 Ampco Safety Tools Recent Development

10.6 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC)

10.6.1 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC) Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC) Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.6.5 Jensen Tools(TestEquity LLC) Recent Development

10.7 TOYA SA

10.7.1 TOYA SA Corporation Information

10.7.2 TOYA SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TOYA SA Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 TOYA SA Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.7.5 TOYA SA Recent Development

10.8 Strainrite Fencing Systems

10.8.1 Strainrite Fencing Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Strainrite Fencing Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Strainrite Fencing Systems Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Strainrite Fencing Systems Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.8.5 Strainrite Fencing Systems Recent Development

10.9 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd

10.9.1 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.9.5 Hangzhou Huafeng Big Arrow Tools Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.10 SUPER TOP Industrial Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ratchet Handles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SUPER TOP Industrial Co., Ltd. Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SUPER TOP Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Rexnord Corporation

10.11.1 Rexnord Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rexnord Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Rexnord Corporation Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Rexnord Corporation Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.11.5 Rexnord Corporation Recent Development

10.12 William Tools

10.12.1 William Tools Corporation Information

10.12.2 William Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 William Tools Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 William Tools Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.12.5 William Tools Recent Development

10.13 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd. Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd. Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.13.5 Ru-Shine Tools Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Compass Corp.

10.14.1 Compass Corp. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Compass Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Compass Corp. Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Compass Corp. Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.14.5 Compass Corp. Recent Development

10.15 New Concept Tools

10.15.1 New Concept Tools Corporation Information

10.15.2 New Concept Tools Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 New Concept Tools Ratchet Handles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 New Concept Tools Ratchet Handles Products Offered

10.15.5 New Concept Tools Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ratchet Handles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ratchet Handles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ratchet Handles Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ratchet Handles Distributors

12.3 Ratchet Handles Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

