Rare Metals Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Iluka Resources Limited, Lynas Corporation, Ltd., Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd., Northern Minerals Limited

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rare Metals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Metals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Metals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1923570/global-rare-metals-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Metals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Metals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Metals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Metals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Metals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Metals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Metals Market Research Report: Iluka Resources Limited, Lynas Corporation, Ltd., Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd., Northern Minerals Limited, Alkane Resources Ltd, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, Arafura Resources Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Avalon Rare Metals, Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Types: Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Others



Applications: Magnets

Colorants

Alloys

Optical Instruments

Catalysts

Others



The Rare Metals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Metals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Metals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Metals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Metals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Metals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Metals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Metals market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1923570/global-rare-metals-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Metals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rare Metals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cerium

1.4.3 Dysprosium

1.4.4 Erbium

1.4.5 Europium

1.4.6 Gadolinium

1.4.7 Holmium

1.4.8 Lanthanum

1.4.9 Lutetium

1.4.10 Neodymium

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Magnets

1.5.3 Colorants

1.5.4 Alloys

1.5.5 Optical Instruments

1.5.6 Catalysts

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rare Metals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rare Metals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rare Metals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Rare Metals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Rare Metals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Rare Metals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Rare Metals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rare Metals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Rare Metals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Rare Metals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rare Metals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Rare Metals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rare Metals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Metals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rare Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Rare Metals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rare Metals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rare Metals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rare Metals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Metals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rare Metals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rare Metals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rare Metals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rare Metals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rare Metals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rare Metals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rare Metals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rare Metals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rare Metals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rare Metals by Country

6.1.1 North America Rare Metals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Rare Metals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rare Metals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Rare Metals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Rare Metals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rare Metals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rare Metals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Rare Metals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Rare Metals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Iluka Resources Limited

11.1.1 Iluka Resources Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Iluka Resources Limited Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Iluka Resources Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Iluka Resources Limited Rare Metals Products Offered

11.1.5 Iluka Resources Limited Related Developments

11.2 Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

11.2.1 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Rare Metals Products Offered

11.2.5 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Related Developments

11.3 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.

11.3.1 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Rare Metals Products Offered

11.3.5 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Related Developments

11.4 Northern Minerals Limited

11.4.1 Northern Minerals Limited Corporation Information

11.4.2 Northern Minerals Limited Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Northern Minerals Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Northern Minerals Limited Rare Metals Products Offered

11.4.5 Northern Minerals Limited Related Developments

11.5 Alkane Resources Ltd

11.5.1 Alkane Resources Ltd Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alkane Resources Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Alkane Resources Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Alkane Resources Ltd Rare Metals Products Offered

11.5.5 Alkane Resources Ltd Related Developments

11.6 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

11.6.1 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Metals Products Offered

11.6.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.7 Arafura Resources Ltd.

11.7.1 Arafura Resources Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arafura Resources Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Arafura Resources Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Arafura Resources Ltd. Rare Metals Products Offered

11.7.5 Arafura Resources Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 Canada Rare Earth Corporation

11.8.1 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Rare Metals Products Offered

11.8.5 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Related Developments

11.9 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd

11.9.1 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.9.2 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Rare Metals Products Offered

11.9.5 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.10 Indian Rare Earths Limited

11.10.1 Indian Rare Earths Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 Indian Rare Earths Limited Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Indian Rare Earths Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Indian Rare Earths Limited Rare Metals Products Offered

11.10.5 Indian Rare Earths Limited Related Developments

11.1 Iluka Resources Limited

11.1.1 Iluka Resources Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Iluka Resources Limited Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Iluka Resources Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Iluka Resources Limited Rare Metals Products Offered

11.1.5 Iluka Resources Limited Related Developments

11.12 Avalon Rare Metals

11.12.1 Avalon Rare Metals Corporation Information

11.12.2 Avalon Rare Metals Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Avalon Rare Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Avalon Rare Metals Products Offered

11.12.5 Avalon Rare Metals Related Developments

11.13 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

11.13.1 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Products Offered

11.13.5 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Rare Metals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Rare Metals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Rare Metals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Rare Metals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Rare Metals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Rare Metals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Rare Metals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Rare Metals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Rare Metals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Rare Metals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Rare Metals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Rare Metals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Rare Metals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Rare Metals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Rare Metals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Rare Metals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Rare Metals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rare Metals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rare Metals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1923570/global-rare-metals-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”