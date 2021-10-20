Rare Metals Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Iluka Resources Limited, Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Rare Metals Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Metals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Metals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Metals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Metals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Metals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Metals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Iluka Resources Limited, Lynas Corporation, Ltd., Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd., Northern Minerals Limited, Alkane Resources Ltd, Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd, Arafura Resources Ltd., Canada Rare Earth Corporation, China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Limited, Neo Performance Materials Inc., Avalon Rare Metals, Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Military

Aviation

Electronic

Others



The Rare Metals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Metals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Metals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Metals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Metals

1.2 Rare Metals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cerium

1.2.3 Dysprosium

1.2.4 Erbium

1.2.5 Europium

1.2.6 Gadolinium

1.2.7 Holmium

1.2.8 Lanthanum

1.2.9 Lutetium

1.2.10 Neodymium

1.2.11 Others

1.3 Rare Metals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Electronic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rare Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rare Metals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rare Metals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rare Metals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rare Metals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rare Metals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rare Metals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rare Metals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare Metals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rare Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rare Metals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rare Metals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rare Metals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rare Metals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rare Metals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rare Metals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rare Metals Production

3.4.1 North America Rare Metals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rare Metals Production

3.5.1 Europe Rare Metals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rare Metals Production

3.6.1 China Rare Metals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rare Metals Production

3.7.1 Japan Rare Metals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rare Metals Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rare Metals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rare Metals Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare Metals Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Metals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rare Metals Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rare Metals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rare Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rare Metals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rare Metals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rare Metals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Iluka Resources Limited

7.1.1 Iluka Resources Limited Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.1.2 Iluka Resources Limited Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Iluka Resources Limited Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Iluka Resources Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Iluka Resources Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Lynas Corporation, Ltd.

7.2.1 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Lynas Corporation, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd.

7.3.1 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Northern Minerals Limited

7.4.1 Northern Minerals Limited Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Northern Minerals Limited Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Northern Minerals Limited Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Northern Minerals Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Northern Minerals Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Alkane Resources Ltd

7.5.1 Alkane Resources Ltd Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Alkane Resources Ltd Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Alkane Resources Ltd Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Alkane Resources Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Alkane Resources Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Arafura Resources Ltd.

7.7.1 Arafura Resources Ltd. Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arafura Resources Ltd. Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Arafura Resources Ltd. Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Arafura Resources Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arafura Resources Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Canada Rare Earth Corporation

7.8.1 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Canada Rare Earth Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd

7.9.1 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.9.2 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.9.3 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Indian Rare Earths Limited

7.10.1 Indian Rare Earths Limited Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Indian Rare Earths Limited Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Indian Rare Earths Limited Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Indian Rare Earths Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Indian Rare Earths Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Neo Performance Materials Inc.

7.11.1 Neo Performance Materials Inc. Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Neo Performance Materials Inc. Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Neo Performance Materials Inc. Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Neo Performance Materials Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Neo Performance Materials Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Avalon Rare Metals

7.12.1 Avalon Rare Metals Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Avalon Rare Metals Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Avalon Rare Metals Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Avalon Rare Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Avalon Rare Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd.

7.13.1 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Rare Metals Corporation Information

7.13.2 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Rare Metals Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Rare Metals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Great Western Minerals Group Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rare Metals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rare Metals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Metals

8.4 Rare Metals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rare Metals Distributors List

9.3 Rare Metals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rare Metals Industry Trends

10.2 Rare Metals Growth Drivers

10.3 Rare Metals Market Challenges

10.4 Rare Metals Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Metals by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rare Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rare Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rare Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rare Metals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rare Metals

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Metals by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Metals by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Metals by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Metals by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Metals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Metals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Metals by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rare Metals by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”