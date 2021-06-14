Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“
The report titled Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Permanent Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2677856/global-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic, Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics
Market Segmentation by Product: Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Power Generation
Consumer Goods & Electronics
Industrial Machinery
Other
The Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Permanent Magnet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2677856/global-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
1.2.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.4 Power Generation
1.3.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics
1.3.6 Industrial Machinery
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Production
2.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Hitachi Metals Group
12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Overview
12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Related Developments
12.2 Shin-Etsu
12.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information
12.2.2 Shin-Etsu Overview
12.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.2.5 Shin-Etsu Related Developments
12.3 TDK
12.3.1 TDK Corporation Information
12.3.2 TDK Overview
12.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.3.5 TDK Related Developments
12.4 VAC
12.4.1 VAC Corporation Information
12.4.2 VAC Overview
12.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.4.5 VAC Related Developments
12.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
12.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information
12.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Overview
12.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Related Developments
12.6 Yunsheng Company
12.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information
12.6.2 Yunsheng Company Overview
12.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.6.5 Yunsheng Company Related Developments
12.7 YSM
12.7.1 YSM Corporation Information
12.7.2 YSM Overview
12.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.7.5 YSM Related Developments
12.8 JL MAG
12.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information
12.8.2 JL MAG Overview
12.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.8.5 JL MAG Related Developments
12.9 ZHmag
12.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information
12.9.2 ZHmag Overview
12.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.9.5 ZHmag Related Developments
12.10 Jingci Material Science
12.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jingci Material Science Overview
12.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.10.5 Jingci Material Science Related Developments
12.11 AT&M
12.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information
12.11.2 AT&M Overview
12.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AT&M Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.11.5 AT&M Related Developments
12.12 NBJJ
12.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information
12.12.2 NBJJ Overview
12.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 NBJJ Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.12.5 NBJJ Related Developments
12.13 Innuovo Magnetics
12.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information
12.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Overview
12.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Related Developments
12.14 SGM
12.14.1 SGM Corporation Information
12.14.2 SGM Overview
12.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SGM Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.14.5 SGM Related Developments
12.15 Galaxy Magnetic
12.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information
12.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Overview
12.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Related Developments
12.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic
12.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Corporation Information
12.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Overview
12.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Related Developments
12.17 Industry Limited
12.17.1 Industry Limited Corporation Information
12.17.2 Industry Limited Overview
12.17.3 Industry Limited Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Industry Limited Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.17.5 Industry Limited Related Developments
12.18 Earth- Panda
12.18.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information
12.18.2 Earth- Panda Overview
12.18.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.18.5 Earth- Panda Related Developments
12.19 Magsuper
12.19.1 Magsuper Corporation Information
12.19.2 Magsuper Overview
12.19.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Magsuper Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.19.5 Magsuper Related Developments
12.20 Daido Electronics
12.20.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information
12.20.2 Daido Electronics Overview
12.20.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.20.5 Daido Electronics Related Developments
8.21 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics
12.21.1 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Corporation Information
12.21.2 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Overview
12.21.3 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Product Description
12.21.5 Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Production Mode & Process
13.4 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Sales Channels
13.4.2 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Distributors
13.5 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Trends
14.2 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Drivers
14.3 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Challenges
14.4 Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2677856/global-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”