Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Solvay SA, Hitachi Metals, Umicore

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Metals Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Solvay SA

Hitachi Metals

Umicore

Osram Licht

Energy Fuels

Global Tungsten & Powders

REEcycle



Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydrometallurgical

Pyrometallurgical



Market Segmentation by Application:

Alloy

Catalyst

Permanent Magnets

Glass

Ceramics

Phosphor

Polishing Materials

Hydrogen Storage Alloys



The Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Technology

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydrometallurgical

1.2.3 Pyrometallurgical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Alloy

1.3.3 Catalyst

1.3.4 Permanent Magnets

1.3.5 Glass

1.3.6 Ceramics

1.3.7 Phosphor

1.3.8 Polishing Materials

1.3.9 Hydrogen Storage Alloys

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production

2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Rare Earth Metals Recycling in 2021

4.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Technology

5.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology

5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Historical Sales by Technology (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Forecasted Sales by Technology (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Market Share by Technology (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Historical Revenue by Technology (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Forecasted Revenue by Technology (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Technology (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Technology

5.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Technology (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price Forecast by Technology (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology

7.1.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology

8.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology

10.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Technology

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Technology (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Technology (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Solvay SA

12.1.1 Solvay SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Solvay SA Overview

12.1.3 Solvay SA Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Solvay SA Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Solvay SA Recent Developments

12.2 Hitachi Metals

12.2.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi Metals Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Hitachi Metals Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.3 Umicore

12.3.1 Umicore Corporation Information

12.3.2 Umicore Overview

12.3.3 Umicore Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Umicore Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Umicore Recent Developments

12.4 Osram Licht

12.4.1 Osram Licht Corporation Information

12.4.2 Osram Licht Overview

12.4.3 Osram Licht Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Osram Licht Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Osram Licht Recent Developments

12.5 Energy Fuels

12.5.1 Energy Fuels Corporation Information

12.5.2 Energy Fuels Overview

12.5.3 Energy Fuels Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Energy Fuels Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Energy Fuels Recent Developments

12.6 Global Tungsten & Powders

12.6.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Corporation Information

12.6.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Overview

12.6.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Recent Developments

12.7 REEcycle

12.7.1 REEcycle Corporation Information

12.7.2 REEcycle Overview

12.7.3 REEcycle Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 REEcycle Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 REEcycle Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Mode & Process

13.4 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Distributors

13.5 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Industry Trends

14.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Drivers

14.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Challenges

14.4 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

