Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size 2022, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2028 | Solvay SA, Hitachi Metals, Umicore

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Metals Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Solvay SA

Hitachi Metals

Umicore

Osram Licht

Energy Fuels

Global Tungsten & Powders

REEcycle



Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydrometallurgical

Pyrometallurgical



Market Segmentation by Application:

Alloy

Catalyst

Permanent Magnets

Glass

Ceramics

Phosphor

Polishing Materials

Hydrogen Storage Alloys



The Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Rare Earth Metals Recycling market expansion?

What will be the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Rare Earth Metals Recycling market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Rare Earth Metals Recycling market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Rare Earth Metals Recycling market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Rare Earth Metals Recycling market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Earth Metals Recycling

1.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Segment by Technology

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Technology 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydrometallurgical

1.2.3 Pyrometallurgical

1.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Alloy

1.3.3 Catalyst

1.3.4 Permanent Magnets

1.3.5 Glass

1.3.6 Ceramics

1.3.7 Phosphor

1.3.8 Polishing Materials

1.3.9 Hydrogen Storage Alloys

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Rare Earth Metals Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Rare Earth Metals Recycling Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rare Earth Metals Recycling Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production

3.6.1 China Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production

3.7.1 Japan Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Technology

5.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Market Share by Technology (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Technology (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Technology (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Rare Earth Metals Recycling Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Solvay SA

7.1.1 Solvay SA Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.1.2 Solvay SA Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Solvay SA Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Solvay SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Solvay SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hitachi Metals

7.2.1 Hitachi Metals Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hitachi Metals Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hitachi Metals Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Umicore

7.3.1 Umicore Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.3.2 Umicore Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Umicore Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Osram Licht

7.4.1 Osram Licht Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.4.2 Osram Licht Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Osram Licht Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Osram Licht Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Osram Licht Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Energy Fuels

7.5.1 Energy Fuels Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.5.2 Energy Fuels Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Energy Fuels Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Energy Fuels Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Energy Fuels Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Global Tungsten & Powders

7.6.1 Global Tungsten & Powders Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.6.2 Global Tungsten & Powders Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Global Tungsten & Powders Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Global Tungsten & Powders Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Global Tungsten & Powders Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 REEcycle

7.7.1 REEcycle Rare Earth Metals Recycling Corporation Information

7.7.2 REEcycle Rare Earth Metals Recycling Product Portfolio

7.7.3 REEcycle Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 REEcycle Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 REEcycle Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Earth Metals Recycling

8.4 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Distributors List

9.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Industry Trends

10.2 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Drivers

10.3 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Challenges

10.4 Rare Earth Metals Recycling Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Rare Earth Metals Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rare Earth Metals Recycling

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Country

13 Forecast by Technology and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Technology (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Technology (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Technology (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Technology (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Earth Metals Recycling by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

