Rare Earth Magnet Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

The report titled Global Rare Earth Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Tianhe Magnetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

EV

Other Automotive

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sintered Neodymium Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded Neodymium Magnet

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 Other Automotive

1.3.4 Air Conditioning

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Wind Energy

1.3.7 Consumer Goods & Electronics

1.3.8 Industrial Machinery

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Rare Earth Magnet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Earth Magnet Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Magnet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rare Earth Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Rare Earth Magnet Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Rare Earth Magnet Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Rare Earth Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi Metals Group

12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

12.2 Shin-Etsu

12.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

12.3 TDK

12.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.3.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.3.5 TDK Recent Development

12.4 VAC

12.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

12.4.2 VAC Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.4.5 VAC Recent Development

12.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

12.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

12.6 Yunsheng Company

12.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

12.7 YSM

12.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

12.7.2 YSM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.7.5 YSM Recent Development

12.8 JL MAG

12.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

12.8.2 JL MAG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

12.9 ZHmag

12.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZHmag Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

12.10 Jingci Material Science

12.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jingci Material Science Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

12.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

12.12 NBJJ

12.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

12.12.2 NBJJ Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 NBJJ Products Offered

12.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

12.13 Innuovo Magnetics

12.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Products Offered

12.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

12.14 SGM

12.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

12.14.2 SGM Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SGM Products Offered

12.14.5 SGM Recent Development

12.15 Galaxy Magnetic

12.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

12.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Products Offered

12.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

12.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

12.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Products Offered

12.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development

12.17 Earth- Panda

12.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

12.17.2 Earth- Panda Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Earth- Panda Products Offered

12.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

12.18 Magsuper

12.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

12.18.2 Magsuper Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Magsuper Products Offered

12.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

12.19 Daido Electronics

12.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Daido Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Daido Electronics Products Offered

12.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

12.20 Tianhe Magnetics

12.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Products Offered

12.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Rare Earth Magnet Industry Trends

13.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Drivers

13.3 Rare Earth Magnet Market Challenges

13.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rare Earth Magnet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

