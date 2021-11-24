Rare Earth Magnet Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Magnet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Magnet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Magnet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Magnet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Magnet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Magnet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Tianhe Magnetics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

EV

Other Automotive

Air Conditioning

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Rare Earth Magnet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Magnet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Magnet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Magnet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Magnet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Magnet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sintered Neodymium Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded Neodymium Magnet

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EV

1.3.3 Other Automotive

1.3.4 Air Conditioning

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Wind Energy

1.3.7 Consumer Goods & Electronics

1.3.8 Industrial Machinery

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Rare Earth Magnet by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnet Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Magnet Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Hitachi Metals Group

4.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

4.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Hitachi Metals Group Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

4.2 Shin-Etsu

4.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

4.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.2.4 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Shin-Etsu Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

4.3 TDK

4.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

4.3.2 TDK Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.3.4 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.3.6 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.3.7 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 TDK Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 TDK Recent Development

4.4 VAC

4.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

4.4.2 VAC Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.4.4 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.4.6 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.4.7 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 VAC Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 VAC Recent Development

4.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

4.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

4.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

4.6 Yunsheng Company

4.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

4.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.6.4 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Yunsheng Company Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

4.7 YSM

4.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

4.7.2 YSM Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.7.4 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.7.6 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.7.7 YSM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 YSM Recent Development

4.8 JL MAG

4.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

4.8.2 JL MAG Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.8.4 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.8.6 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.8.7 JL MAG Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 JL MAG Recent Development

4.9 ZHmag

4.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

4.9.2 ZHmag Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.9.4 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.9.6 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.9.7 ZHmag Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 ZHmag Recent Development

4.10 Jingci Material Science

4.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information

4.10.2 Jingci Material Science Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.10.4 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Jingci Material Science Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

4.11 AT&M

4.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

4.11.2 AT&M Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.11.4 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.11.6 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.11.7 AT&M Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 AT&M Recent Development

4.12 NBJJ

4.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

4.12.2 NBJJ Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.12.4 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.12.6 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.12.7 NBJJ Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 NBJJ Recent Development

4.13 Innuovo Magnetics

4.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

4.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Innuovo Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

4.14 SGM

4.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

4.14.2 SGM Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.14.4 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.14.6 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.14.7 SGM Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 SGM Recent Development

4.15 Galaxy Magnetic

4.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

4.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Galaxy Magnetic Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

4.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

4.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information

4.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development

4.17 Earth- Panda

4.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

4.17.2 Earth- Panda Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.17.4 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Earth- Panda Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Earth- Panda Recent Development

4.18 Magsuper

4.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

4.18.2 Magsuper Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.18.4 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Magsuper Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Magsuper Recent Development

4.19 Daido Electronics

4.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

4.19.2 Daido Electronics Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.19.4 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Daido Electronics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Daido Electronics Recent Development

4.20 Tianhe Magnetics

4.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

4.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Products Offered

4.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Tianhe Magnetics Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Rare Earth Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type

7.4 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Rare Earth Magnet Clients Analysis

12.4 Rare Earth Magnet Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Rare Earth Magnet Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Rare Earth Magnet Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Rare Earth Magnet Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Drivers

13.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Opportunities

13.3 Rare Earth Magnet Market Challenges

13.4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”