Rare Earth Magnet Market Outlook 2020, Business Development, Research Report 2026| Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Rare Earth Magnet market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Rare Earth Magnet market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Rare Earth Magnet market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The Rare Earth Magnet research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Magnet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Magnet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the Rare Earth Magnet report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics, Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Type: Rare-earth Sintered Magnet, Rare-earth Bonded Magnet, Others

Global Rare Earth Magnet Market by Application: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Power Generation, Consumer Goods and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Others

Each segment of the global Rare Earth Magnet market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Rare Earth Magnet market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Rare Earth Magnet market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Overview

1.2 Rare Earth Magnet Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Competition by Company

1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Rare Earth Magnet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rare Earth Magnet Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Rare Earth Magnet Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Rare Earth Magnet Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Rare Earth Magnet Application/End Users

1 Rare Earth Magnet Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Forecast

1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Rare Earth Magnet Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Rare Earth Magnet Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecast in Agricultural

7 Rare Earth Magnet Upstream Raw Materials

1 Rare Earth Magnet Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Rare Earth Magnet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

