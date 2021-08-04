Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Nichia Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Fluorescent Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Fluorescent Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nichia Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, DuPont, OSRAM, Intematix Corporation, Nemoto & Co., Ltd., Toshiba, Tokyo Kagaku, Jiangmen Keheng, Grirem, Jiangsu Bree Optronics, Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Afterglow Phosphor

LED Phosphor

Tri-color Phosphor



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy-saving Lighting

Digital Information

Medical

Others



The Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Fluorescent Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material

1.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Long Afterglow Phosphor

1.2.3 LED Phosphor

1.2.4 Tri-color Phosphor

1.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Energy-saving Lighting

1.3.3 Digital Information

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production

3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production

3.5.1 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production

3.6.1 China Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production

3.7.1 Japan Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nichia Corporation

7.1.1 Nichia Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nichia Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nichia Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nichia Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 OSRAM

7.4.1 OSRAM Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 OSRAM Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.4.3 OSRAM Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 OSRAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 OSRAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Intematix Corporation

7.5.1 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Intematix Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Intematix Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toshiba Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Toshiba Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tokyo Kagaku

7.8.1 Tokyo Kagaku Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tokyo Kagaku Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tokyo Kagaku Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tokyo Kagaku Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tokyo Kagaku Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Jiangmen Keheng

7.9.1 Jiangmen Keheng Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiangmen Keheng Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Jiangmen Keheng Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Jiangmen Keheng Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Jiangmen Keheng Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Grirem

7.10.1 Grirem Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 Grirem Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Grirem Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Grirem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Grirem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Jiangsu Bree Optronics

7.11.1 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials

7.12.1 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material

8.4 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Distributors List

9.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Industry Trends

10.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Growth Drivers

10.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Challenges

10.4 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

