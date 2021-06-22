Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Nichia Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Fluorescent Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Fluorescent Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nichia Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, DuPont, OSRAM, Intematix Corporation, Nemoto & Co., Ltd., Toshiba, Tokyo Kagaku, Jiangmen Keheng, Grirem, Jiangsu Bree Optronics, Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Long Afterglow Phosphor

LED Phosphor

Tri-color Phosphor



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy-saving Lighting

Digital Information

Medical

Others



The Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Fluorescent Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Overview

1.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Overview

1.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Long Afterglow Phosphor

1.2.2 LED Phosphor

1.2.3 Tri-color Phosphor

1.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rare Earth Fluorescent Material as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Application

4.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Energy-saving Lighting

4.1.2 Digital Information

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

5.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

6.1 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

8.1 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Business

10.1 Nichia Corporation

10.1.1 Nichia Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nichia Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nichia Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nichia Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.1.5 Nichia Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DuPont Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DuPont Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.4 OSRAM

10.4.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

10.4.2 OSRAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 OSRAM Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 OSRAM Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.4.5 OSRAM Recent Development

10.5 Intematix Corporation

10.5.1 Intematix Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intematix Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Intematix Corporation Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.5.5 Intematix Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

10.6.1 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.6.5 Nemoto & Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Toshiba

10.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Toshiba Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Toshiba Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.8 Tokyo Kagaku

10.8.1 Tokyo Kagaku Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tokyo Kagaku Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tokyo Kagaku Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tokyo Kagaku Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.8.5 Tokyo Kagaku Recent Development

10.9 Jiangmen Keheng

10.9.1 Jiangmen Keheng Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiangmen Keheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Jiangmen Keheng Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Jiangmen Keheng Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiangmen Keheng Recent Development

10.10 Grirem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Grirem Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Grirem Recent Development

10.11 Jiangsu Bree Optronics

10.11.1 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.11.5 Jiangsu Bree Optronics Recent Development

10.12 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials

10.12.1 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangsu Tiancai Technology Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Distributors

12.3 Rare Earth Fluorescent Material Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”