Ranitidine (Zantac) Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With Sun Pharma, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.

Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Leading Players: , , Sanofi-Aventis, GlaxoSmithKline, Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co., Sun Pharma, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG), Strides (and Strides Arcolab international), Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, PAI Holdings, LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics), Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals)
Product Type:
Ranitidine Capsule
Ranitidine Oral Tablet
Ranitidine Injectable Solution
Ranitidine Oral Syrup
By Application:
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Ranitidine (Zantac) market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Ranitidine (Zantac) market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Ranitidine (Zantac) market?
• How will the global Ranitidine (Zantac) market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Ranitidine (Zantac) market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Ranitidine (Zantac) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 Ranitidine Capsule
1.3.3 Ranitidine Oral Tablet
1.3.4 Ranitidine Injectable Solution
1.3.5 Ranitidine Oral Syrup
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hospital Pharmacy
1.4.3 Retail Pharmacy
1.4.4 Online Pharmacy
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Ranitidine (Zantac) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Industry Trends
2.4.1 Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Trends
2.4.2 Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Drivers
2.4.3 Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Challenges
2.4.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ranitidine (Zantac) Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Ranitidine (Zantac) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Ranitidine (Zantac) by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ranitidine (Zantac) as of 2019)
3.4 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Ranitidine (Zantac) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ranitidine (Zantac) Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Ranitidine (Zantac) Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Ranitidine (Zantac) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sanofi-Aventis
11.1.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information
11.1.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview
11.1.3 Sanofi-Aventis Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Sanofi-Aventis Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments
11.2 GlaxoSmithKline
11.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information
11.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview
11.2.3 GlaxoSmithKline Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 GlaxoSmithKline Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.2.5 GlaxoSmithKline SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Developments
11.3 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co.
11.3.1 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. Corporation Information
11.3.2 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. Business Overview
11.3.3 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.3.5 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co. Recent Developments
11.4 Sun Pharma
11.4.1 Sun Pharma Corporation Information
11.4.2 Sun Pharma Business Overview
11.4.3 Sun Pharma Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Sun Pharma Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.4.5 Sun Pharma SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Sun Pharma Recent Developments
11.5 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories)
11.5.1 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) Corporation Information
11.5.2 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) Business Overview
11.5.3 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.5.5 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (and Mylan Laboratories) Recent Developments
11.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc.
11.6.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information
11.6.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. Business Overview
11.6.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.6.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. Recent Developments
11.7 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG)
11.7.1 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) Corporation Information
11.7.2 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) Business Overview
11.7.3 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.7.5 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Sandoz Inc. (part of Novartis AG) Recent Developments
11.8 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international)
11.8.1 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) Corporation Information
11.8.2 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) Business Overview
11.8.3 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.8.5 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Strides (and Strides Arcolab international) Recent Developments
11.9 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals
11.9.1 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.9.2 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
11.9.3 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.9.5 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.10 PAI Holdings, LLC
11.10.1 PAI Holdings, LLC Corporation Information
11.10.2 PAI Holdings, LLC Business Overview
11.10.3 PAI Holdings, LLC Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 PAI Holdings, LLC Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.10.5 PAI Holdings, LLC SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 PAI Holdings, LLC Recent Developments
11.11 Teva Pharmaceuticals
11.11.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.11.2 Teva Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
11.11.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.11.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Teva Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.12 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc.
11.12.1 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. Corporation Information
11.12.2 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business Overview
11.12.3 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.12.5 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recent Developments
11.13 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics)
11.13.1 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) Corporation Information
11.13.2 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) Business Overview
11.13.3 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.13.5 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (and Glenmark Generics) Recent Developments
11.14 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation)
11.14.1 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) Corporation Information
11.14.2 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) Business Overview
11.14.3 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.14.5 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Apotex Inc. (and Apotex Corporation) Recent Developments
11.15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals)
11.15.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) Corporation Information
11.15.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) Business Overview
11.15.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) Ranitidine (Zantac) Products and Services
11.15.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals (West-ward Pharmaceuticals) Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Ranitidine (Zantac) Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Channels
12.2.2 Ranitidine (Zantac) Distributors
12.3 Ranitidine (Zantac) Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America Ranitidine (Zantac) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe Ranitidine (Zantac) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific Ranitidine (Zantac) Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America Ranitidine (Zantac) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Ranitidine (Zantac) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
