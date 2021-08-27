Rain Apparel Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Columbia, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer

“

The report titled Global Rain Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rain Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rain Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rain Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rain Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rain Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rain Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rain Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rain Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rain Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rain Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rain Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Columbia, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer, The North Face, Cabela's, Arc'teryx, Carhartt, Helly Hansen, Huk, Lands' End

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester

Nylon

Mesh

Fleece

Taffeta

Spandex

Down



Market Segmentation by Application: Women

Men



The Rain Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rain Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rain Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rain Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rain Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rain Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rain Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rain Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rain Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rain Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Mesh

1.2.5 Fleece

1.2.6 Taffeta

1.2.7 Spandex

1.2.8 Down

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rain Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rain Apparel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rain Apparel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rain Apparel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Rain Apparel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Rain Apparel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Rain Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rain Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Rain Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Rain Apparel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rain Apparel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rain Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rain Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Rain Apparel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rain Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rain Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rain Apparel Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Rain Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Rain Apparel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Rain Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rain Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rain Apparel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rain Apparel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Rain Apparel Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rain Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rain Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rain Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Rain Apparel Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rain Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Rain Apparel Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rain Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rain Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rain Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Rain Apparel Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Rain Apparel Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Rain Apparel Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Rain Apparel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Rain Apparel Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Rain Apparel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Rain Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Rain Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Rain Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Rain Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Rain Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Rain Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Rain Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Rain Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Rain Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Rain Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Rain Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Rain Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Rain Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Rain Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Rain Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Rain Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Rain Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rain Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Rain Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Rain Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rain Apparel Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rain Apparel Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Rain Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rain Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Rain Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Rain Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rain Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Rain Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rain Apparel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rain Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rain Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rain Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Columbia

12.1.1 Columbia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Columbia Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Columbia Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Columbia Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.1.5 Columbia Recent Development

12.2 Patagonia

12.2.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.2.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Patagonia Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Patagonia Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.2.5 Patagonia Recent Development

12.3 Eddie Bauer

12.3.1 Eddie Bauer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eddie Bauer Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Eddie Bauer Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eddie Bauer Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.3.5 Eddie Bauer Recent Development

12.4 The North Face

12.4.1 The North Face Corporation Information

12.4.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The North Face Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The North Face Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.4.5 The North Face Recent Development

12.5 Patagonia

12.5.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Patagonia Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Patagonia Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.5.5 Patagonia Recent Development

12.6 Cabela’s

12.6.1 Cabela’s Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cabela’s Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cabela’s Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cabela’s Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.6.5 Cabela’s Recent Development

12.7 Arc’teryx

12.7.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arc’teryx Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Arc’teryx Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arc’teryx Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.7.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

12.8 Carhartt

12.8.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carhartt Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Carhartt Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carhartt Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.8.5 Carhartt Recent Development

12.9 Helly Hansen

12.9.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Helly Hansen Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Helly Hansen Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Helly Hansen Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.9.5 Helly Hansen Recent Development

12.10 Huk

12.10.1 Huk Corporation Information

12.10.2 Huk Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Huk Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Huk Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.10.5 Huk Recent Development

12.11 Columbia

12.11.1 Columbia Corporation Information

12.11.2 Columbia Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Columbia Rain Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Columbia Rain Apparel Products Offered

12.11.5 Columbia Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Rain Apparel Industry Trends

13.2 Rain Apparel Market Drivers

13.3 Rain Apparel Market Challenges

13.4 Rain Apparel Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rain Apparel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”