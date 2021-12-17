Railway Friction Material Market Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure | Research Report 2027 | Knorr-Bremse, Wabtec Corporation, Tianyi Group

“

The report titled Global Railway Friction Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Railway Friction Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Railway Friction Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Railway Friction Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Railway Friction Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Railway Friction Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Railway Friction Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Railway Friction Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Railway Friction Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Railway Friction Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Railway Friction Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Railway Friction Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Knorr-Bremse, Wabtec Corporation, Tianyi Group, Akebono Brake Industry, Bremskerl, Tribo, Escorts Group, PURAN, CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd., Flertex, Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd, BOSUN, Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation, Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd., JiLing Dongbang, Schunk Carbon Technology, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yiyang Group, Mersen, Vanguard Tech, LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD,, Doneka

Market Segmentation by Product:

Railway Brake Pads

Railway Pantograph Strips



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electric Locomotive

EMU

Subway/Light Rail

Railway Wagon

Railway Passenger Car

Railway Locomotive



The Railway Friction Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Railway Friction Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Railway Friction Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Railway Friction Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Railway Friction Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Railway Friction Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Railway Friction Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Railway Friction Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Railway Friction Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Railway Friction Material

1.2 Railway Friction Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Railway Brake Pads

1.2.3 Railway Pantograph Strips

1.3 Railway Friction Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Railway Friction Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Electric Locomotive

1.3.3 EMU

1.3.4 Subway/Light Rail

1.3.5 Railway Wagon

1.3.6 Railway Passenger Car

1.3.7 Railway Locomotive

1.4 Global Railway Friction Material Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Railway Friction Material Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Railway Friction Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Railway Friction Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Railway Friction Material Industry

1.7 Railway Friction Material Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Railway Friction Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Railway Friction Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Railway Friction Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Railway Friction Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Railway Friction Material Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Railway Friction Material Production

3.4.1 North America Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Railway Friction Material Production

3.5.1 Europe Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Railway Friction Material Production

3.6.1 China Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Railway Friction Material Production

3.7.1 Japan Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 India Railway Friction Material Production

3.8.1 India Railway Friction Material Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 India Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Railway Friction Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Railway Friction Material Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Railway Friction Material Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Railway Friction Material Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Railway Friction Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Railway Friction Material Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Railway Friction Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Railway Friction Material Business

7.1 Knorr-Bremse

7.1.1 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Knorr-Bremse Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wabtec Corporation

7.2.1 Wabtec Corporation Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Wabtec Corporation Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wabtec Corporation Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Wabtec Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tianyi Group

7.3.1 Tianyi Group Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tianyi Group Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tianyi Group Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Tianyi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Akebono Brake Industry

7.4.1 Akebono Brake Industry Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Akebono Brake Industry Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Akebono Brake Industry Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Akebono Brake Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bremskerl

7.5.1 Bremskerl Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bremskerl Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bremskerl Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Bremskerl Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tribo

7.6.1 Tribo Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tribo Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tribo Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Tribo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Escorts Group

7.7.1 Escorts Group Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Escorts Group Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Escorts Group Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Escorts Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PURAN

7.8.1 PURAN Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 PURAN Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PURAN Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 PURAN Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Flertex

7.10.1 Flertex Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flertex Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Flertex Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Flertex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd

7.11.1 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 BOSUN

7.12.1 BOSUN Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 BOSUN Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 BOSUN Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 BOSUN Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation

7.13.1 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 JiLing Dongbang

7.15.1 JiLing Dongbang Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 JiLing Dongbang Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 JiLing Dongbang Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 JiLing Dongbang Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Schunk Carbon Technology

7.16.1 Schunk Carbon Technology Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Schunk Carbon Technology Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Schunk Carbon Technology Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Schunk Carbon Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.17.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Yiyang Group

7.18.1 Yiyang Group Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Yiyang Group Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Yiyang Group Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Yiyang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Mersen

7.19.1 Mersen Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Mersen Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Mersen Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Mersen Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Vanguard Tech

7.20.1 Vanguard Tech Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Vanguard Tech Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Vanguard Tech Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Vanguard Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD,

7.21.1 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Doneka

7.22.1 Doneka Railway Friction Material Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Doneka Railway Friction Material Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Doneka Railway Friction Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Doneka Main Business and Markets Served

8 Railway Friction Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Railway Friction Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Railway Friction Material

8.4 Railway Friction Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Railway Friction Material Distributors List

9.3 Railway Friction Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Railway Friction Material (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Railway Friction Material (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Railway Friction Material (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Railway Friction Material Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 India Railway Friction Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Railway Friction Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Railway Friction Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Railway Friction Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Railway Friction Material by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Railway Friction Material

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Railway Friction Material by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Railway Friction Material by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Railway Friction Material by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Railway Friction Material by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”