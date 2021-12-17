Railway Friction Material Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Knorr-Bremse, Wabtec Corporation, Tianyi Group

“
The report titled Global Railway Friction Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Railway Friction Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Railway Friction Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Railway Friction Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Railway Friction Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Railway Friction Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Railway Friction Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Railway Friction Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Railway Friction Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Railway Friction Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Railway Friction Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Railway Friction Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Knorr-Bremse, Wabtec Corporation, Tianyi Group, Akebono Brake Industry, Bremskerl, Tribo, Escorts Group, PURAN, CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd., Flertex, Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd, BOSUN, Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation, Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd., JiLing Dongbang, Schunk Carbon Technology, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yiyang Group, Mersen, Vanguard Tech, LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD,, Doneka
Market Segmentation by Product:
Railway Brake Pads
Railway Pantograph Strips
Market Segmentation by Application:
Electric Locomotive
EMU
Subway/Light Rail
Railway Wagon
Railway Passenger Car
Railway Locomotive
The Railway Friction Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Railway Friction Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Railway Friction Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Railway Friction Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Railway Friction Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Railway Friction Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Railway Friction Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Railway Friction Material market?
Table of Contents:
1 Railway Friction Material Market Overview
1.1 Railway Friction Material Product Overview
1.2 Railway Friction Material Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Railway Brake Pads
1.2.2 Railway Pantograph Strips
1.3 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Railway Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Railway Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Railway Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Railway Friction Material Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Railway Friction Material Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Railway Friction Material Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Railway Friction Material Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Railway Friction Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Railway Friction Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Railway Friction Material Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Railway Friction Material Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Railway Friction Material as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Railway Friction Material Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Railway Friction Material Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Railway Friction Material by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Railway Friction Material by Application
4.1 Railway Friction Material Segment by Application
4.1.1 Electric Locomotive
4.1.2 EMU
4.1.3 Subway/Light Rail
4.1.4 Railway Wagon
4.1.5 Railway Passenger Car
4.1.6 Railway Locomotive
4.2 Global Railway Friction Material Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Railway Friction Material Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Railway Friction Material Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Railway Friction Material Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Railway Friction Material by Application
4.5.2 Europe Railway Friction Material by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Railway Friction Material by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material by Application
5 North America Railway Friction Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Railway Friction Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Railway Friction Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Friction Material Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Railway Friction Material Business
10.1 Knorr-Bremse
10.1.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information
10.1.2 Knorr-Bremse Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.1.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Developments
10.2 Wabtec Corporation
10.2.1 Wabtec Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Wabtec Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Wabtec Corporation Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Knorr-Bremse Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.2.5 Wabtec Corporation Recent Developments
10.3 Tianyi Group
10.3.1 Tianyi Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Tianyi Group Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Tianyi Group Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Tianyi Group Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.3.5 Tianyi Group Recent Developments
10.4 Akebono Brake Industry
10.4.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information
10.4.2 Akebono Brake Industry Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Akebono Brake Industry Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Akebono Brake Industry Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.4.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Developments
10.5 Bremskerl
10.5.1 Bremskerl Corporation Information
10.5.2 Bremskerl Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Bremskerl Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Bremskerl Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.5.5 Bremskerl Recent Developments
10.6 Tribo
10.6.1 Tribo Corporation Information
10.6.2 Tribo Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Tribo Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Tribo Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.6.5 Tribo Recent Developments
10.7 Escorts Group
10.7.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 Escorts Group Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Escorts Group Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Escorts Group Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.7.5 Escorts Group Recent Developments
10.8 PURAN
10.8.1 PURAN Corporation Information
10.8.2 PURAN Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 PURAN Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 PURAN Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.8.5 PURAN Recent Developments
10.9 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd.
10.9.1 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.9.2 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.9.5 CRRC Qishuyan Locomotive Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
10.10 Flertex
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Railway Friction Material Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Flertex Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Flertex Recent Developments
10.11 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd
10.11.1 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
10.11.2 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.11.5 Beijing Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Co.,Ltd Recent Developments
10.12 BOSUN
10.12.1 BOSUN Corporation Information
10.12.2 BOSUN Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 BOSUN Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 BOSUN Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.12.5 BOSUN Recent Developments
10.13 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation
10.13.1 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.13.5 Guangdong Huatie Tongda High-speed Railway Equipment Corporation Recent Developments
10.14 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd.
10.14.1 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.14.2 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.14.5 Youcaitec Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
10.15 JiLing Dongbang
10.15.1 JiLing Dongbang Corporation Information
10.15.2 JiLing Dongbang Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 JiLing Dongbang Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 JiLing Dongbang Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.15.5 JiLing Dongbang Recent Developments
10.16 Schunk Carbon Technology
10.16.1 Schunk Carbon Technology Corporation Information
10.16.2 Schunk Carbon Technology Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Schunk Carbon Technology Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Schunk Carbon Technology Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.16.5 Schunk Carbon Technology Recent Developments
10.17 Morgan Advanced Materials
10.17.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Corporation Information
10.17.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Morgan Advanced Materials Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.17.5 Morgan Advanced Materials Recent Developments
10.18 Yiyang Group
10.18.1 Yiyang Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Yiyang Group Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Yiyang Group Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Yiyang Group Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.18.5 Yiyang Group Recent Developments
10.19 Mersen
10.19.1 Mersen Corporation Information
10.19.2 Mersen Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Mersen Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Mersen Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.19.5 Mersen Recent Developments
10.20 Vanguard Tech
10.20.1 Vanguard Tech Corporation Information
10.20.2 Vanguard Tech Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Vanguard Tech Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Vanguard Tech Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.20.5 Vanguard Tech Recent Developments
10.21 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD,
10.21.1 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Corporation Information
10.21.2 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.21.5 LiaoNing HongDe Electrical Carbon Products Co., LTD, Recent Developments
10.22 Doneka
10.22.1 Doneka Corporation Information
10.22.2 Doneka Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 Doneka Railway Friction Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Doneka Railway Friction Material Products Offered
10.22.5 Doneka Recent Developments
11 Railway Friction Material Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Railway Friction Material Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Railway Friction Material Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Railway Friction Material Industry Trends
11.4.2 Railway Friction Material Market Drivers
11.4.3 Railway Friction Material Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
