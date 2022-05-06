Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2028 | Novartis, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Mercy Radiology

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Radioligand Therapy market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Radioligand Therapy market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Radioligand Therapy market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Radioligand Therapy market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Radioligand Therapy market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Radioligand Therapy market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Radioligand Therapy report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Radioligand Therapy Market Research Report: Novartis
Advanced Accelerator Applications
Mercy Radiology
POINT Biopharma Global Inc
Fusion Pharma
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Lantheus Holdings, Inc
Bayer AG
Curium Pharma
Precirix
Global Radioligand Therapy Market Segmentation by Product: Actinium 225 (Ac-225)
Lutetium 177 (Lu-177)
Gallium 68 (Ga-68)
Fluorine 18 (F-18)
Other Radionuclides
Global Radioligand Therapy Market Segmentation by Application: Neuroendocrine Neoplasms
Prostate Cancer
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Radioligand Therapy market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Radioligand Therapy research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Radioligand Therapy market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Radioligand Therapy market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Radioligand Therapy report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Used Radionuclides
1.2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Used Radionuclides: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Actinium 225 (Ac-225)
1.2.3 Lutetium 177 (Lu-177)
1.2.4 Gallium 68 (Ga-68)
1.2.5 Fluorine 18 (F-18)
1.2.6 Other Radionuclides
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Neuroendocrine Neoplasms
1.3.3 Prostate Cancer
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Radioligand Therapy Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Radioligand Therapy Industry Trends
2.3.2 Radioligand Therapy Market Drivers
2.3.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Challenges
2.3.4 Radioligand Therapy Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Radioligand Therapy Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Radioligand Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Radioligand Therapy Revenue
3.4 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Radioligand Therapy Revenue in 2021
3.5 Radioligand Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Radioligand Therapy Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Radioligand Therapy Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Radioligand Therapy Breakdown Data by Used Radionuclides
4.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2023-2028)
5 Radioligand Therapy Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.3 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4 United States
6.5 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.3 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 U.K.
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Nordic Countries
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
8.4 China
8.5 Japan
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Southeast Asia
8.8 India
8.9 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.3 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4 Mexico
9.5 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4 Turkey
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Novartis
11.1.1 Novartis Company Detail
11.1.2 Novartis Business Overview
11.1.3 Novartis Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.1.4 Novartis Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications
11.2.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Company Detail
11.2.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Business Overview
11.2.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.2.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development
11.3 Mercy Radiology
11.3.1 Mercy Radiology Company Detail
11.3.2 Mercy Radiology Business Overview
11.3.3 Mercy Radiology Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.3.4 Mercy Radiology Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 Mercy Radiology Recent Development
11.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc
11.4.1 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Company Detail
11.4.2 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Business Overview
11.4.3 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.4.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Recent Development
11.5 Fusion Pharma
11.5.1 Fusion Pharma Company Detail
11.5.2 Fusion Pharma Business Overview
11.5.3 Fusion Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.5.4 Fusion Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Fusion Pharma Recent Development
11.6 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
11.6.1 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Detail
11.6.2 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Business Overview
11.6.3 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.6.4 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development
11.7 Lantheus Holdings, Inc
11.7.1 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Company Detail
11.7.2 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Business Overview
11.7.3 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.7.4 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Recent Development
11.8 Bayer AG
11.8.1 Bayer AG Company Detail
11.8.2 Bayer AG Business Overview
11.8.3 Bayer AG Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.8.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Bayer AG Recent Development
11.9 Curium Pharma
11.9.1 Curium Pharma Company Detail
11.9.2 Curium Pharma Business Overview
11.9.3 Curium Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.9.4 Curium Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development
11.10 Precirix
11.10.1 Precirix Company Detail
11.10.2 Precirix Business Overview
11.10.3 Precirix Radioligand Therapy Introduction
11.10.4 Precirix Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Precirix Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
