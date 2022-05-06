Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2028 | Novartis, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Mercy Radiology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Radioligand Therapy market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Radioligand Therapy market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Radioligand Therapy market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Radioligand Therapy market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4529619/global-radioligand-therapy-market

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Radioligand Therapy market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Radioligand Therapy market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Radioligand Therapy report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Radioligand Therapy Market Research Report: Novartis

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Mercy Radiology

POINT Biopharma Global Inc

Fusion Pharma

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lantheus Holdings, Inc

Bayer AG

Curium Pharma

Precirix



Global Radioligand Therapy Market Segmentation by Product: Actinium 225 (Ac-225)

Lutetium 177 (Lu-177)

Gallium 68 (Ga-68)

Fluorine 18 (F-18)

Other Radionuclides



Global Radioligand Therapy Market Segmentation by Application: Neuroendocrine Neoplasms

Prostate Cancer



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Radioligand Therapy market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Radioligand Therapy research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Radioligand Therapy market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Radioligand Therapy market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Radioligand Therapy report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Radioligand Therapy market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Radioligand Therapy market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Radioligand Therapy market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Radioligand Therapy business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Radioligand Therapy market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Radioligand Therapy market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Radioligand Therapy market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4529619/global-radioligand-therapy-market

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Used Radionuclides

1.2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Used Radionuclides: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Actinium 225 (Ac-225)

1.2.3 Lutetium 177 (Lu-177)

1.2.4 Gallium 68 (Ga-68)

1.2.5 Fluorine 18 (F-18)

1.2.6 Other Radionuclides

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Neuroendocrine Neoplasms

1.3.3 Prostate Cancer

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Radioligand Therapy Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Radioligand Therapy Industry Trends

2.3.2 Radioligand Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Radioligand Therapy Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Radioligand Therapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Radioligand Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Radioligand Therapy Revenue

3.4 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Radioligand Therapy Revenue in 2021

3.5 Radioligand Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Radioligand Therapy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Radioligand Therapy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Radioligand Therapy Breakdown Data by Used Radionuclides

4.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2023-2028)

5 Radioligand Therapy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.3 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4 United States

6.5 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.3 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 U.K.

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

8.4 China

8.5 Japan

8.6 South Korea

8.7 Southeast Asia

8.8 India

8.9 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.3 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4 Mexico

9.5 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4 Turkey

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Novartis

11.1.1 Novartis Company Detail

11.1.2 Novartis Business Overview

11.1.3 Novartis Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.1.4 Novartis Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications

11.2.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Company Detail

11.2.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Business Overview

11.2.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.2.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development

11.3 Mercy Radiology

11.3.1 Mercy Radiology Company Detail

11.3.2 Mercy Radiology Business Overview

11.3.3 Mercy Radiology Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.3.4 Mercy Radiology Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Mercy Radiology Recent Development

11.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc

11.4.1 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Company Detail

11.4.2 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Business Overview

11.4.3 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.4.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Recent Development

11.5 Fusion Pharma

11.5.1 Fusion Pharma Company Detail

11.5.2 Fusion Pharma Business Overview

11.5.3 Fusion Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.5.4 Fusion Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Fusion Pharma Recent Development

11.6 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

11.6.1 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Detail

11.6.2 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Business Overview

11.6.3 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.6.4 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development

11.7 Lantheus Holdings, Inc

11.7.1 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Company Detail

11.7.2 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Business Overview

11.7.3 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.7.4 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Recent Development

11.8 Bayer AG

11.8.1 Bayer AG Company Detail

11.8.2 Bayer AG Business Overview

11.8.3 Bayer AG Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.8.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

11.9 Curium Pharma

11.9.1 Curium Pharma Company Detail

11.9.2 Curium Pharma Business Overview

11.9.3 Curium Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.9.4 Curium Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development

11.10 Precirix

11.10.1 Precirix Company Detail

11.10.2 Precirix Business Overview

11.10.3 Precirix Radioligand Therapy Introduction

11.10.4 Precirix Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Precirix Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”