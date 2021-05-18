Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities |Thinfilm, Thingmagic, Impinj

“Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application.The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market.

The research report on the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Leading Players

Thinfilm, Thingmagic, Impinj, Rfidworld, Invengo, SimHo, Impinj

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Segmentation by Product

Passive RFID

Semi-active RFID

Active RFID

Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Segmentation by Application

Car Chip Anti-theft Device

Access Control

Production Line Automation

Materials Management

Unmanned Store

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market?

How will the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID)

1.1 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Overview

1.1.1 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Product Scope

1.1.2 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Passive RFID

2.5 Semi-active RFID

2.6 Active RFID 3 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Car Chip Anti-theft Device

3.5 Access Control

3.6 Production Line Automation

3.7 Materials Management

3.8 Unmanned Store 4 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thinfilm

5.1.1 Thinfilm Profile

5.1.2 Thinfilm Main Business

5.1.3 Thinfilm Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thinfilm Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Thinfilm Recent Developments

5.2 Thingmagic

5.2.1 Thingmagic Profile

5.2.2 Thingmagic Main Business

5.2.3 Thingmagic Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thingmagic Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Thingmagic Recent Developments

5.3 Impinj

5.5.1 Impinj Profile

5.3.2 Impinj Main Business

5.3.3 Impinj Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Impinj Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Rfidworld Recent Developments

5.4 Rfidworld

5.4.1 Rfidworld Profile

5.4.2 Rfidworld Main Business

5.4.3 Rfidworld Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Rfidworld Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Rfidworld Recent Developments

5.5 Invengo

5.5.1 Invengo Profile

5.5.2 Invengo Main Business

5.5.3 Invengo Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Invengo Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Invengo Recent Developments

5.6 SimHo

5.6.1 SimHo Profile

5.6.2 SimHo Main Business

5.6.3 SimHo Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SimHo Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 SimHo Recent Developments

5.7 Impinj

5.7.1 Impinj Profile

5.7.2 Impinj Main Business

5.7.3 Impinj Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Impinj Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Impinj Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Dynamics

11.1 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Industry Trends

11.2 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Drivers

11.3 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Challenges

11.4 Radio Frequency Identification Technology (RFID) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

