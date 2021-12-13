Radiation Dose Monitoring Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Bayer AG(Germany), GE Healthcare(UK), INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Radiation Dose Monitoring Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Radiation Dose Monitoring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bayer AG(Germany), GE Healthcare(UK), INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea), Landauer Inc(US), Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US), Mirion Technologies(US), Novarad Corporation(US), Philips Healthcare(Netherlands), Sectra(Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US), Canon Medical Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Others



The Radiation Dose Monitoring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Radiation Dose Monitoring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Radiation Dose Monitoring

1.2 Radiation Dose Monitoring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Dosimeters

1.2.3 Area Process Monitors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Radiography

1.3.3 Angiography

1.3.4 Mammography

1.3.5 Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Radiation Dose Monitoring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Radiation Dose Monitoring Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Bayer AG(Germany)

6.1.1 Bayer AG(Germany) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bayer AG(Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Bayer AG(Germany) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bayer AG(Germany) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Bayer AG(Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 GE Healthcare(UK)

6.2.1 GE Healthcare(UK) Corporation Information

6.2.2 GE Healthcare(UK) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Healthcare(UK) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 GE Healthcare(UK) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.2.5 GE Healthcare(UK) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea)

6.3.1 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Corporation Information

6.3.2 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.3.5 INFINITT Healthcare (S.Korea) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Landauer Inc(US)

6.4.1 Landauer Inc(US) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Landauer Inc(US) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Landauer Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Landauer Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Landauer Inc(US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US)

6.5.1 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Medic Vision Imaging Solutions(US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Mirion Technologies(US)

6.6.1 Mirion Technologies(US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mirion Technologies(US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mirion Technologies(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mirion Technologies(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Mirion Technologies(US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Novarad Corporation(US)

6.6.1 Novarad Corporation(US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Novarad Corporation(US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Novarad Corporation(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Novarad Corporation(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Novarad Corporation(US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands)

6.8.1 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Philips Healthcare(Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Sectra(Sweden)

6.9.1 Sectra(Sweden) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sectra(Sweden) Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Sectra(Sweden) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Sectra(Sweden) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Sectra(Sweden) Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US)

6.10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Corporation Information

6.10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Canon Medical Systems

6.11.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

6.11.2 Canon Medical Systems Radiation Dose Monitoring Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Canon Medical Systems Radiation Dose Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Canon Medical Systems Radiation Dose Monitoring Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7 Radiation Dose Monitoring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Radiation Dose Monitoring

7.4 Radiation Dose Monitoring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Radiation Dose Monitoring Distributors List

8.3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Customers

9 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Dynamics

9.1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Industry Trends

9.2 Radiation Dose Monitoring Growth Drivers

9.3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Challenges

9.4 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Radiation Dose Monitoring by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

