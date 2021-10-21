Racing Bicycles Market Size 2021 Manufacturers, Suppliers, Export Research Report and Forecast to 2027 | Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD

“

The report titled Global Racing Bicycles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Racing Bicycles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Racing Bicycles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Racing Bicycles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Racing Bicycles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Racing Bicycles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Racing Bicycles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Racing Bicycles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Racing Bicycles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Racing Bicycles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Racing Bicycles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Racing Bicycles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD, Trek Bike, XDS, Shen Ying Biking, Look Cycle, Marmot Bike, Cube Bike, Colnago, SOLOMO, Kestrel Bicycles, Storck Bicycle, Tyrell Bicycle, De Rosa, DAHON, Pinarello, Canyon, Felt Cycles, Ellsworth Bike

Market Segmentation by Product:

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Others



The Racing Bicycles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Racing Bicycles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Racing Bicycles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Racing Bicycles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Racing Bicycles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Racing Bicycles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Racing Bicycles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Racing Bicycles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Racing Bicycles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Road Bikes

1.2.3 Mountain Bikes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bicycle Racing

1.3.3 Bicycle Touring

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Racing Bicycles Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Racing Bicycles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Racing Bicycles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Racing Bicycles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Racing Bicycles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Racing Bicycles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Racing Bicycles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Racing Bicycles Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Racing Bicycles Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Racing Bicycles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Racing Bicycles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Racing Bicycles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Racing Bicycles Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Racing Bicycles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Racing Bicycles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Racing Bicycles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Racing Bicycles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Racing Bicycles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Racing Bicycles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Racing Bicycles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Racing Bicycles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Racing Bicycles Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Racing Bicycles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Racing Bicycles Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Racing Bicycles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Racing Bicycles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Racing Bicycles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Racing Bicycles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Racing Bicycles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Racing Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Racing Bicycles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Racing Bicycles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Racing Bicycles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Racing Bicycles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Racing Bicycles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Racing Bicycles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Racing Bicycles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Racing Bicycles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Racing Bicycles Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Racing Bicycles Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Racing Bicycles Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Racing Bicycles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Racing Bicycles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Racing Bicycles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Racing Bicycles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Racing Bicycles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Racing Bicycles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Racing Bicycles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Racing Bicycles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Racing Bicycles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Racing Bicycles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Giant Bicycle

12.1.1 Giant Bicycle Corporation Information

12.1.2 Giant Bicycle Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Giant Bicycle Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Giant Bicycle Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.1.5 Giant Bicycle Recent Development

12.2 Merida Bike

12.2.1 Merida Bike Corporation Information

12.2.2 Merida Bike Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Merida Bike Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Merida Bike Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.2.5 Merida Bike Recent Development

12.3 Battle-FSD

12.3.1 Battle-FSD Corporation Information

12.3.2 Battle-FSD Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Battle-FSD Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Battle-FSD Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.3.5 Battle-FSD Recent Development

12.4 Trek Bike

12.4.1 Trek Bike Corporation Information

12.4.2 Trek Bike Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trek Bike Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Trek Bike Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.4.5 Trek Bike Recent Development

12.5 XDS

12.5.1 XDS Corporation Information

12.5.2 XDS Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 XDS Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 XDS Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.5.5 XDS Recent Development

12.6 Shen Ying Biking

12.6.1 Shen Ying Biking Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shen Ying Biking Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Shen Ying Biking Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shen Ying Biking Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.6.5 Shen Ying Biking Recent Development

12.7 Look Cycle

12.7.1 Look Cycle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Look Cycle Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Look Cycle Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Look Cycle Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.7.5 Look Cycle Recent Development

12.8 Marmot Bike

12.8.1 Marmot Bike Corporation Information

12.8.2 Marmot Bike Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Marmot Bike Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Marmot Bike Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.8.5 Marmot Bike Recent Development

12.9 Cube Bike

12.9.1 Cube Bike Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cube Bike Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cube Bike Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cube Bike Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.9.5 Cube Bike Recent Development

12.10 Colnago

12.10.1 Colnago Corporation Information

12.10.2 Colnago Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Colnago Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Colnago Racing Bicycles Products Offered

12.10.5 Colnago Recent Development

12.12 Kestrel Bicycles

12.12.1 Kestrel Bicycles Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kestrel Bicycles Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Kestrel Bicycles Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kestrel Bicycles Products Offered

12.12.5 Kestrel Bicycles Recent Development

12.13 Storck Bicycle

12.13.1 Storck Bicycle Corporation Information

12.13.2 Storck Bicycle Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Storck Bicycle Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Storck Bicycle Products Offered

12.13.5 Storck Bicycle Recent Development

12.14 Tyrell Bicycle

12.14.1 Tyrell Bicycle Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tyrell Bicycle Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tyrell Bicycle Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tyrell Bicycle Products Offered

12.14.5 Tyrell Bicycle Recent Development

12.15 De Rosa

12.15.1 De Rosa Corporation Information

12.15.2 De Rosa Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 De Rosa Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 De Rosa Products Offered

12.15.5 De Rosa Recent Development

12.16 DAHON

12.16.1 DAHON Corporation Information

12.16.2 DAHON Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 DAHON Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DAHON Products Offered

12.16.5 DAHON Recent Development

12.17 Pinarello

12.17.1 Pinarello Corporation Information

12.17.2 Pinarello Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Pinarello Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Pinarello Products Offered

12.17.5 Pinarello Recent Development

12.18 Canyon

12.18.1 Canyon Corporation Information

12.18.2 Canyon Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Canyon Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Canyon Products Offered

12.18.5 Canyon Recent Development

12.19 Felt Cycles

12.19.1 Felt Cycles Corporation Information

12.19.2 Felt Cycles Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Felt Cycles Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Felt Cycles Products Offered

12.19.5 Felt Cycles Recent Development

12.20 Ellsworth Bike

12.20.1 Ellsworth Bike Corporation Information

12.20.2 Ellsworth Bike Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Ellsworth Bike Racing Bicycles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Ellsworth Bike Products Offered

12.20.5 Ellsworth Bike Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Racing Bicycles Industry Trends

13.2 Racing Bicycles Market Drivers

13.3 Racing Bicycles Market Challenges

13.4 Racing Bicycles Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Racing Bicycles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”