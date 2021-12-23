R717 Refrigerant Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2021 and Forecast To 2027 | Danfoss Group, The Linde Group, Aditya Air Products

“

The report titled Global R717 Refrigerant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global R717 Refrigerant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global R717 Refrigerant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global R717 Refrigerant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global R717 Refrigerant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The R717 Refrigerant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R717 Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R717 Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R717 Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R717 Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R717 Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R717 Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Danfoss Group, The Linde Group, Aditya Air Products, Dehon Group, National Refrigerants, Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders, Brooktherm Refrigeration, Sinochem Group, Engas Australasia, Harp International, Tazzetti, A-Gas International, Hychill Australia

Market Segmentation by Product:

R717 > 99.5%

R717 > 99.9%

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Refrigeration

Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

Transport Refrigeration

Other



The R717 Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R717 Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R717 Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the R717 Refrigerant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in R717 Refrigerant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global R717 Refrigerant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global R717 Refrigerant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global R717 Refrigerant market?

Table of Contents:

1 R717 Refrigerant Market Overview

1.1 R717 Refrigerant Product Overview

1.2 R717 Refrigerant Market Segment by Content

1.2.1 R717 > 99.5%

1.2.2 R717 > 99.9%

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size by Content

1.3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size Overview by Content (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size Review by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Content (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Content

1.4.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

2 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by R717 Refrigerant Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by R717 Refrigerant Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players R717 Refrigerant Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers R717 Refrigerant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 R717 Refrigerant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 R717 Refrigerant Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by R717 Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in R717 Refrigerant as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into R717 Refrigerant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers R717 Refrigerant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 R717 Refrigerant Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global R717 Refrigerant by Application

4.1 R717 Refrigerant Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Refrigeration

4.1.2 Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

4.1.3 Transport Refrigeration

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America R717 Refrigerant by Country

5.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe R717 Refrigerant by Country

6.1 Europe R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America R717 Refrigerant by Country

8.1 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa R717 Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in R717 Refrigerant Business

10.1 Danfoss Group

10.1.1 Danfoss Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danfoss Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Danfoss Group R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Danfoss Group R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.1.5 Danfoss Group Recent Development

10.2 The Linde Group

10.2.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Linde Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 The Linde Group R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 The Linde Group R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.2.5 The Linde Group Recent Development

10.3 Aditya Air Products

10.3.1 Aditya Air Products Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aditya Air Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aditya Air Products R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aditya Air Products R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.3.5 Aditya Air Products Recent Development

10.4 Dehon Group

10.4.1 Dehon Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dehon Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dehon Group R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dehon Group R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.4.5 Dehon Group Recent Development

10.5 National Refrigerants

10.5.1 National Refrigerants Corporation Information

10.5.2 National Refrigerants Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 National Refrigerants R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 National Refrigerants R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.5.5 National Refrigerants Recent Development

10.6 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders

10.6.1 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.6.5 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders Recent Development

10.7 Brooktherm Refrigeration

10.7.1 Brooktherm Refrigeration Corporation Information

10.7.2 Brooktherm Refrigeration Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Brooktherm Refrigeration R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Brooktherm Refrigeration R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.7.5 Brooktherm Refrigeration Recent Development

10.8 Sinochem Group

10.8.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sinochem Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sinochem Group R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sinochem Group R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.8.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development

10.9 Engas Australasia

10.9.1 Engas Australasia Corporation Information

10.9.2 Engas Australasia Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Engas Australasia R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Engas Australasia R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.9.5 Engas Australasia Recent Development

10.10 Harp International

10.10.1 Harp International Corporation Information

10.10.2 Harp International Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Harp International R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Harp International R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.10.5 Harp International Recent Development

10.11 Tazzetti

10.11.1 Tazzetti Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tazzetti Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Tazzetti R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Tazzetti R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.11.5 Tazzetti Recent Development

10.12 A-Gas International

10.12.1 A-Gas International Corporation Information

10.12.2 A-Gas International Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 A-Gas International R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 A-Gas International R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.12.5 A-Gas International Recent Development

10.13 Hychill Australia

10.13.1 Hychill Australia Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hychill Australia Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hychill Australia R717 Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hychill Australia R717 Refrigerant Products Offered

10.13.5 Hychill Australia Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 R717 Refrigerant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 R717 Refrigerant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 R717 Refrigerant Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 R717 Refrigerant Distributors

12.3 R717 Refrigerant Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”